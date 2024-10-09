Things just got even worse for Browns as Eagles star receivers are back at practice
By Lior Lampert
Fresh off a bye, the Philadelphia Eagles offense could become whole in Week 6. Based on the team's first post-respite practice, they're tracking to welcome back their top two wide receivers: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Brown has been out since Week 2 due to a hamstring strain. He was a limited participant in practice before ultimately sitting out Philadelphia's most recent loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now spotted stretching with his teammates on Wednesday, the star wideout appears ready to make his highly anticipated return.
Meanwhile, Smith was sidelined in Philly's defeat at the hands of the Saints because of a concussion. But like Brown, he joined the rest of the Eagles on the practice field to kick off their Week 6 prep. The 2021 first-round pick is reportedly still in the NFL's protocol for head injuries, but he's in the final stage and is eligible to be cleared and play in Week 6.
By the sound of it, the Eagles receiving corps should be at full strength for their upcoming clash with the reeling Cleveland Browns. Barring any setbacks in their respective recoveries, Brown and Smith should be good to go as Philadelphia looks to avoid falling below .500 — and that spells real trouble for a Browns team that's already reeling.
With Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni seemingly on the hot seat, Brown and Smith's prospectively rejoining the lineup is welcome news. Philadelphia's offense, particularly their aerial attack, has struggled mightily lately (and understandably so, given the limited personnel). Nonetheless, the impending re-insertion of their elite pass-catching tandem should quell concerns and put Cleveland on notice.
The Browns cannot expect to face an Eagles squad clipped of their wings. Cleveland must prepare to stop Brown and Smith through the air while limiting the backfield duo of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley's rushing prowess. With a healthy Brown and Smith presumably in the mix, the Eagles are much tougher to stop. Their personnel group allows them to beat their opponents in various ways, so Cleveland must be prepared for anything.
It's too early to know for certain, but Brown and Smith ostensibly have excellent chances of suiting up versus the Browns. We should know more about their statuses as the week progresses and when the practice report paints a clearer picture.