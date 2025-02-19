This Mets-Cardinals trade could bring New York a solid replacement for Frankie Montas

Over the winter, the New York Mets signed former Athletics ace Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal with a player option for 2026. Now, they are learning the same lesson their crosstown rivals learned not too long ago. Acquired by the New York Yankees at the 2022 trade deadline, what followed was underperformance and injury-related absence: Montas failed to make the Yankees’ postseason roster that season, and only pitched 1.1 innings in 2023 before hitting free agency.

Before the first spring training game of 2025 could even arrive, Montas has already been felled by a lat strain. His estimated return is in six to eight weeks. But even with Montas in the rotation, the Mets’ pitching staff carried quite a bit of uncertainty. With several unproven arms set to start, they were still in search of a solid middle-of-the-rotation option; this news just made that search a little more urgent.

Right now, the Mets are a motivated buyer. Luckily, a motivated seller in the St. Louis Cardinals might have what they need. The Cardinals have been embroiled in an offseason-long rebuild; looking to dump salary, they are attempting to trade Nolan Arenado along with other expendable pieces. This includes Erick Fedde, who is on the last year of his contract worth $7.5 million.

Fedde posted a 3.30 ERA last season. His arm could easily solidify an otherwise shaky Mets’ rotation. Who could the Mets send to St. Louis for one year of their ideal Montas insurance?

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

Headlining the package to St. Louis would be Brett Baty. In the past three years, Baty has seen 544 Major League at-bats with little success. His career batting average sits at .215 and he has only hit 15 home runs. But it wasn’t too long ago when he was a touted prospect: He was the no. 2 prospect in the Mets system in 2022 and 2023, ranking 21st overall in the latter season. His Minor League numbers are exceptional and his bat carries ample power. If he can reach his potential, the Cardinals might have a new slugger to add to the infield.

Along with Baty, Carson Benge would be sent to St. Louis. The promising young stud also has tremendous potential at the plate. Once a two-way player, the Mets have decided on playing him solely in the outfield. His ability to hit for both contact and power impressed scouts during his time in college. He also has a keen eye for the strike zone and avoids chasing pitches. In a limited stint in Low-A, Benge went 15-55 with two home runs. This includes 11 walks, giving him an OBP of .420. While Baty can find a spot in the Majors next season, Benge is estimated to arrive in 2027. However, now at age 22, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Benge make his debut a little sooner than thought.

Given that Fedde is a one-year mid-rotation rental, we couldn’t expect the Mets to part with any top talent. But a package like this would be a solid haul for a desperate team such as the Cardinals.