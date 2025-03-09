This Panthers-Seahawks trade would get Bryce Young the elite weapon he needs

For much of the 2024 NFL season, discussions involving the Carolina Panthers mostly revolved around how much of a leash Bryce Young will have with the organization that selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young had struggled mightily in his sophomore season to the point where he was benched in favor of Andy Dalton. Young got a chance to play later in the season when Dalton suffered an injury, and based on how he played, he has undoubtedly earned a chance to prove he should be considered Carolina's franchise quarterback in 2025.

In his last four games of the season, the 23-year-old completed 65.5 percent of his throws and had eight passing touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. He won two of those four games (both in overtime) despite having what could have easily been the worst all-around roster in the NFL.

Young's eye-opening play should convince the Panthers to get him some help to give him a chance to thrive in 2025. The likes of Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette are fine complementary options, but Young needs a bonafide WR1. That clear roster hole opens the door for the Panthers to swoop in on DK Metcalf trade talks, and that's something that NFL Network's Mike Garafolo believes is occurring.

Per @MikeGarafolo on @PuckSports, Raiders, Packers, and Panthers are in on DK Metcalf — Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) March 7, 2025

Here's a deal that might get Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider to send Metcalf to Carolina.

D.K. Metcalf is as good of a receiver as the Panthers can realistically get this offseason

In most cases, a young Panthers team that isn't ready to compete for a Super Bowl should not be parting with day two draft capital, but for a receiver like D.K. Metcalf, it's absolutely worthwhile.

Metcalf has recorded at least 900 yards in all six of his NFL seasons and has three 1,000+ yard seasons. This past season saw him record 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns for Seattle. For reference, Thielen was Carolina's leading receiver with 615 yards and five touchdowns. Legette ranked behind him with just 497 yards and four touchdowns. Metcalf blows any wideout on Carolina's roster out of the water talent and production-wise.

In order to get the 27-year-old, though, the Panthers are going to have to part with a considerable amount of value. Seattle is reportedly asking for a first-round pick and a third-round pick in exchange for Metcalf, but it's hard to envision any team meeting that asking price, while also having to hand a massive extension Metcalf's way. Carolina especially won't, with them having the No. 8 overall selection in the first round.

At the end of the day, Metcalf requested a trade and the Seahawks have gutted their offensive roster. They have very little, if any leverage. A bidding war should be enough to force the Panthers to have to part with picks in the second and fourth round of the upcoming draft, but it's hard seeing them have to give up much more, especially when Metcalf has to get paid as well.

Acquiring Metcalf would give the Panthers a game-changing skill position player that this offense desperately needs. If this price can get a deal done, Carolina should not hesitate.