Thunder fans cry foul after refs deny OKC crucial flagrant call late in Game 3

Late in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Oklahoma City Thunder wing Alex Caruso created a fastbreak opportunity with his defensive efforts, picking Tyrese Haliburton's pocket and going the other way for a layup that would've cut his team's deficit to six with under three minutes remaining. But Indiana Pacers swingman Aaron Nesmith abruptly disrupted him as he was mid-air, resulting in an easy foul call for the officials. However, the severity of the infraction (or lack thereof) is under siege.

Should this have been called a flagrant foul?



🤔pic.twitter.com/K4lLbPDgvP — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 12, 2025

Nesmith reasonably didn't want to give up a free basket in the closing stages of a tight, pivotal contest, so he wrapped Caruso up — hard. But he may have crossed the fine line between a smart and dirty play, though the officials saw it differently. After a ref-initiated review, crew chief James Capers deemed it a standard shooting foul, not a flagrant.

As you can imagine, the no-call didn't sit right with Thunder fans, especially considering the stakes and timing of the instance.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Thunder fans irate after being denied flagrant foul call in Game 3

This story will be updated.