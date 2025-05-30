Thunder fix few remaining weaknesses in latest NBA mock draft

There is no question that the Oklahoma City Thunder have a bright future ahead with loads of young talent. The Thunder will most likely win their first championship this season and have the opportunity to add more youth in this year's draft.

The Thunder have three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, two of which are in the first round. Two of Oklahoma City's picks in the first round were acquired in the Paul George trade in 2019, which brought Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Thunder along with five first-round picks.

The latest mock draft from Bleacher-Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Thunder adding some serious depth and even more outside shooting.

No. 15 pick: Thunder select Liam McNeeley from UConn

With the 15th pick in this year's draft, the Thunder are projected to take UConn forward Liam McNeeley. In his one season with the Huskies, McNeeley averaged 14.5 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Known for his length and size, McNeeley will fit right in with Oklahoma City and will be a good second option to Chet Holmgren.

No. 24 pick: Thunder select Joan Beringer (Cedevitta, C)

The Thunder could add another big man with the 24th pick in the draft, selecting Joan Beringer from Cedevita in France. A 6-foot-11 center, Beringer has excellent defensive mobility and is known for his shot-blocking. Beringer's offensive skills need improvement, but his effectiveness on the defensive end should help contribute to the Thunder's defense, which is already among the best in the NBA.

No. 44 pick: Thunder select Johni Broome from Auburn

In the second round, the Thunder are projected to select Jonhi Broome from Auburn. Broome averaged 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season, leading the Auburn Tigers to an SEC regular season title and an appearance in the Final Four.

Broome experienced his highs and lows during the 2024-25 season. In the 70-64 Elite 8 win against Michigan State, Broome scored 25 points and 14 rebounds. Broome has, however, struggled to score and defend against big men, which could cause some concern in the NBA.

In the 78-65 Sweet 16 win against Michigan, Broome showed some flashes against the big man trio of Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, scoring 22 points. The Thunder can rely on Broome as a low-post shooter and for his ability to make 3-pointers.