Thunder may have found the Celtics' kryptonite in a potential NBA Finals preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder may have found a weakness in the mighty Boston Celtics.

In what could be a preview of this year's NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Boston Celtics, defeating them 118-112 and sweeping their two-game, regular-season series.

The Thunder rallied behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 34 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Chet Holmgren also had a big game, posting 23 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum held his own, scoring 33 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

However, the real story of the matchup was that the Thunder neutralized Jaylen Brown.

Jaylen Brown



Last 31 minutes vs OKC



-21

0-11

0 points

0 rebounds — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 13, 2025

Subscribe to The WhiteBoard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like it, share it with an enemy.

Thunder have the pieces to take advantage of Jaylen Brown

Brown was net negative on the court, as the Thunder defense made it difficult for him to get going throughout most of the game.

He failed to register a point or grab a rebound in the final 31 minutes, which was one of the season's most important games for the Celtics. He shot 0-of-11 from the field and was a minus-21 on the court. He'd finish the game with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

Although Brown was as well-rounded as ever, his shooting struggles were a major factor in the Celtics' loss.

Elsewhere, the Celtics struggled from downtown, only hitting 20 of their 63 3-point attempts. The Thunder made it hard for the Celtics to get going from behind the arc, which may bode well for them if they meet up down the line in the NBA Finals.

Despite the poor 3-point shooting effort, Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla isn't dwelling on the loss.

"I thought we got amazing looks," Mazzulla said via NBC Sports Boston. "You have to match the level of physicality ... There is a level of physicality you have to play with, and you also have to do your best to defend without fouling.”

The Celtics will look to bounce back against the Miami Heat on Friday,