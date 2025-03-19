Thunder deploy their own mini-tank in order to keep Cooper Flagg away from 76ers

Tonight’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder might seem like just another contest buried among the NBA’s 11 scheduled games, but the implications go far beyond a routine regular-season battle.

On paper, this is a clash between the West’s best team and arguably the East’s most disappointing squad — a seemingly lopsided affair. But with draft picks, tanking strategies, and league investigations in play, this game could have ripple effects well beyond the final buzzer.

Thunder’s Mysterious Injury Report: Playing Chess, Not Checkers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Jalen Williams are all OUT.



Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace are questionable.

At first glance, that seems odd — the Thunder haven’t played since Sunday and should be well-rested. So why are they suddenly benching nearly all of their starters in a game against Philadelphia?

The answer lies in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Philadelphia retains its 2025 first-round pick only if it lands in the top six. If it falls outside of that range, the pick goes to Oklahoma City. With the 76ers currently tanking, their odds of keeping that pick increase with each loss. OKC, on the other hand, has every reason to help Philadelphia win — hurting their chances of finishing with a high lottery selection.

This isn’t just tanking — it’s strategic manipulation of the standings. With a 12.5-game lead in the West, the Thunder have little reason to worry about slipping in the standings. They’re playing the long game, making calculated moves to secure their future draft assets while still maintaining their position for a deep playoff run.

This maneuvering hasn’t gone unnoticed — the NBA already investigated OKC last week for resting starters under pessimistic circumstances. Now, just days later, they’re seemingly at it again.

76ers have fully entered tank mode — but Quentin Grimes is shining

While Oklahoma City is subtly steering results, Philadelphia is openly embracing the tank.

With Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey shut down for the season, the 76ers are focusing on player development rather than wins. That shift has opened the door for younger players to seize the spotlight, and one player, in particular, has taken full advantage:

Quentin Grimes.

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Grimes has been on an absolute tear, averaging 28.6 points on 53.7 percent shooting in March. He erupted for a career-high 46 points in an overtime loss to Houston and has posted eight 25+ point performances in just 17 games with the Sixers.

While the team’s ultimate goal isn’t to rack up wins, Grimes’ breakout could play a crucial role in their long-term plans. Whether he becomes a cornerstone piece or a valuable trade asset, the 24-year-old is making a statement in an otherwise lost season for Philadelphia.

On paper, Oklahoma City should be heavy favorites — but with their best players sitting out, this game is now a test of strategy. The Thunder are trying to pull off draft pick robbery, while the 76ers are committed to tanking but might accidentally win thanks to Grimes’ hot streak.

Will OKC’s strategic resting pay off, or will Philadelphia outsmart them at their own game?