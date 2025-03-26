Tigers news: Javy Baez lineup nightmare, Comerica Park embarrassment, where Margot fits

The Detroit Tigers will start their season on the road with a seemingly impossible task against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Tarik Skubal will take the bump hoping to build upon his AL Cy Young campaign, the Dodgers are favored to win their second straight World Series for a reason, and made quick work of the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo just over a week ago.

Detroit took teams by surprise last season, emerging out of a crowded AL Central to make the Wild Card thanks to an impressive October run. The Tigers will not have that luxury again this season, as the rest of the league will see them coming. Detroit's offseason was relatively quiet minus the signings of Gleyber Torres and Jack Flaherty, two veterans the Tigers hope can lead them back to the postseason in 2025.

With Opening Day around the corner, the Tigers still have plenty of questions to answer.

What's the deal with Manuel Margot?

Thanks to injuries to Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling, the Tigers don't have many options at center field to start the season. This is why Detroit moved quickly to sign Margot, who has experience at the position and was let go by the Milwaukee Brewers this spring. Margot had been a non-roster invitee to Brewers camp, though he spent time with the Minnesota Twins just last season.

Margot is unlikely to be a long-term answer at the position, but for now the Tigers just need bodies. Detroit's current depth chart at centerfield is a mess, and it's an all-important position as it pertains to traversing a large amount of ground, especially at Comerica Park.

Wenceel Perez, who is slotted as the starting centerfielder as of this writing, has missed the last few spring training games with back inflammation. Behind him is Riley Greene, who AJ Hinch would rather play one of the corner outfield spots. And then there's Javy Baez.

Margot will need some reps in the minors, but eventually he could receive a call-up as added depth, especially if he hits well right away.

Comerica Park changes better help pay for Tarik Skubal

Is that Skubal money? Comerica Park is making some intriguing changes to the ballpark this season. First, the script Tigers over the outfield wall will not read 'Comerica', just in case fans forget where they are. You know, the Ilitch family just wants to be helpful like that.

In reality, one can only hope Comerica is paying extra for this right. While they already own the naming rights for the stadium, recieving an extra advertisement such as this one ought to cost more. In fact, the Tigers should charge Comerica exactly what it'd cost to extend Skubal. I'm not a numbers guy. They can figure it out.

The Tigers are also getting rid of the dirt path between home plate and the mound. They were the only team in baseball which still had that dirt path in play, making its elimination rather sad when you think about it.

Tigers are out of places to hide Javy Baez

The Tigers have gotten Javy Baez some reps in centerfield, which does make some sense given their lack of depth at the position. However, we find it tough to believe Baez would thrive at that position. Javy needs a change of scenery, and I am not talking about the outfield at Comerica.

Hinch bat Baez seventh in the Tigers final spring training game, and asked him to play center. So far, Javy has been enthusiastic about the opportunity, if only because it is a way for him to gain consistent playing time.

“Honestly, I never ended my desire to play center,” Báez explained. “I played center all my childhood when I was really young. I did play a little center field in '16 in winter ball and then Spring Training [with the Cubs], and then [they] signed Dexter Fowler to play center.”

El Mago does have some experience in center, albeit before he ever made much of an impact for the Cubs. The Tigers best-case scenario is one where Baez's time in an unfamiliar position is limited. Javy is a middle infielder, and should receive some playing time at shortstop or second base. He's also proven to be one of the worst large contracts handed out in Tigers history.

While I am all for Baez redeeming himself, it will not come in center.