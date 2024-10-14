Inside Tigers end-of-season press conference: Javy Baez, Spencer Torkelson and more
The Tigers held their end of the season presser on Monday as Scott Harris, President of baseball operations Scott Harris and manager AJ Hinch discussed the 2024 season and their plans for the offseason. There was a lot of praise by Hinch and Harris on the development of the younger players and, specifically, the play of shortstop Trey Sweeney, who filled in for Javier Báez
Báez, who had season ending hip surgery, has been the subject of Tigers fans frustrations, based on the fact he has not lived up to the six-year, $140 million contract before the 2022 season began. He ended the season hitting .184/.221/.294, striking out around a 23.9% clip this season.
Tigers give an update on Javy Baez at end-of-season press conference
Harris mentioned that Báez will have a role on the team in 2024, based on the fact he is right-handed and that would help balance out the infield more. He went on to discuss why Báez had the surgery.
"He was feeling restricted. We think a lot of that has to do with his hips. So him undergoing the procedure and coming out of the procedure positively is a good sign for us. He's got to get a lot better this offseason to demonstrate that he can make our infield better," Harris said.
As far as if he will be ready for Opening Day, Harris mentioned that there may be a chance, but nothing definite was spoken.
Spencer Torkelson needs to be consistent for the Tigers
Torkelson, who spent two months down in Toledo after struggling in the early part of the season, has also been another player that fans have grown frustrated with. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2020, hit .219/.295/.374 with 10 home runs during the regular season after hitting 31 home runs in 2023. Do the Tigers believe they need an upgrade at first?
"I think Tork is one of several players that needs to have a big offseason this year," Harris said. "You know it's no secret that Tork had a turbulent like year this year. "
Harris continued, driving the point home that in order for Torkelson to become a complete player, there are two things he will need to do better.
"The best version of Tork does both. He covers all the shapes and drives the baseball. We need to get that version out of him. But it's an area that we need to improve overall production," Harris said.
For all the left-handed batters in the lineup, the Tigers lacked a strong, right-handed presence this year and fans are left to wonder if they were both consistent, what could've been. Regardless, the impression coming away from the presser today that they must be productive in order for Detroit to get to the next level in 2025.