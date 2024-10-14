Tigers Javy Baez plan proves Chris Ilitch is destined to ruin another contender
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Tigers defied the odds and most baseball pundits in September and October, completing a miraculous run to the postseason which ended in the ALDS. Despite taking a 2-1 lead over the Cleveland Guardians in their best-of-5 series, Detroit could not close it out, with the Guardians defeating ace and likely AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in the decisive game.
Nonetheless, Detroit has a bright future, assuming ownership is willing to invest in their product. However, the Tigers end-of-season press conference did not share that same optimism. President of baseball operations Scott Harris acknowledged that much of the Tigers growth must come from within. As if that weren't discouraging enough, Harris also confirmed that there are no plans to move on from shortstop Javy Baez this winter, despite the emergence of Trey Sweeney, who was acquired in the Jack Flaherty trade at the deadline.
"There's no reason to suggest that (Báez) won't have a role on this team if he comes out of this surgery feeling like he can rotate it the way he used to, when he was performing among the best players in the game. And he certainly fits the framework of our infield right now," Harris said. “Regardless of what we do this winter, the majority of our growth has to come from within. … That’s not to say there won’t be external additions. There will be external additions."
Tigers need to spend money this winter if they want to contend, Javy Baez or not
The Tigers are ahead of schedule, as Harris hoped to contend by 2025. However, he and ownership won't deviate much from their plan, which is to acquire cheap talent and hope their young players overachieve.
AJ Hinch is one of the frontrunners for AL Manager of the Year this season for a reason. He outperformed expectations on a roster that was expected to win just over 70 games. Instead, Detroit make the playoffs and even defeated the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card round. However, that progress can dissipate quickly if Harris and the front office make the wrong choices this winter. Add in Chris Ilitch's unwillingness to spend big to make Detroit a perennial playoff contender, and it makes Harris's job that much tougher.
In the end, the buck stops with Ilitch, who has the power to change Harris's philosophy, or provide him more resources to work with. For now, keeping Baez and refusing to upgrade the roster exernally screams pretender.