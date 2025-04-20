Timberwolves took just one playoff game to show why they're a real NBA Finals contender

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a statement in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs, curb-stomping the Los Angeles Lakers 117-95. It was three quarters of pure dominance for the Wolves. LA took a seven-point lead to end the first quarter, then fell apart as the Wolves figured out their offense — and locked in on defense.

Somewhere, Nico Harrison is sitting on his couch with a smug grin.

Minnesota outscored the Lakers 40-21 in the second quarter. The Lakers made a mini-run toward the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth quarter as Anthony Edwards nursed a cramp in the locker room, but that was the only glimmer of hope in an otherwise dour evening for Lakers fans. Minnesota outclassed them across the board.

More than a win over the Lakers, this was a statement game for the Timberwolves. Much has been made of Minnesota's so-called regression after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, but much of what made the Wolves special during their conference finals run in 2024 still applies to this team. Luka Dončić fried them for an efficient 37 points, but he was also limited to a single assist and five turnovers.

Buy your stock now, folks, because the Wolves are in it to win it.

Wolves look the part of NBA Finals contenders with dominant Game 1 win over Lakers

Minnesota checked all the boxes in Game 1. We shouldn't overreact to a small sample size, but history is on Minnesota's side. This team was in the West Finals a year ago, so we know there's composure and experience in the locker room. There is also the Anthony Edwards effect; the dude is good at shooty hoops.

The Wolves ran circles around the Lakers for three quarters. JJ Redick has, on balance, been an excellent head coach in his first season at the helm. Chris Finch put him in the hurt locker on Saturday evening, though. The Wolves picked and prodded advantageous matchups at will. The Lakers, meanwhile, tried and failed to exploit Minnesota's frontcourt all night long. It's popular theory to isolate Rudy Gobert on switches and put the Wolves' bigs in space, but Minnesota's physicality and length eviscerated a smaller Lakers lineup.

LeBron James was held to 19 points on 18 shot attempts, dishing just three assists. Minnesota's blend of high-level perimeter defense and top-shelf rim protection proved too much even for LA's elite gaggle of advantage creators on the perimeter. Dončić, again, was quite productive as a scorer, but his playmaking was marginal. The Wolves let him fill it up as Minnesota's lead ballooned for three quarters straight.

Minnesota won the rebounding battle, 44-38. The Wolves also hit more 3s. Odds are the Wolves won't shoot 50 percent from long range every night, but Minnesota quickly found ways to penetrate a meek Lakers defense and generate clean looks beyond the arc. The Lakers, by comparison, hit 14 3s at a respectable rate (36.6 percent) and still didn't stand a chance.

What's most frightening for L.A. (and for other potential Minnesota opponents down the road) is how much help Ant had. He dropped 22 points and nine assists on 8-of-22 shooting; that's not an elite scoring output by his standards. The playmaking popped and he clearly put stress on the Lakers' defense, but Ant has better nights ahead. In the meantime, Jaden McDaniels showed out in a big way (he was hurt for Minnesota's 2024 playoffs run). The 24-year-old, ever impactful on defense, poured in 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting. Naz Reid scored 23 off the bench, hitting six 3s. Julius Randle contributed 16 points.

This was a balanced effort from the Wolves offense. They won't win exclusively through Edwards hero ball. Minnesota needs to find other ways to exploit a makeshift Lakers defense and get things cooking, especially when Edwards sits. This game was proof that it's possible. So much of the concern around this Minnesota team has boiled down to: can somone other than Ant punish a defense? So far in these playoffs, the answer appears to be yes.

The Wolves will wield a size and physicality advantage in almost every series moving forward. This team can shoot with the best of 'em, and Edwards has the feel of a generation-defining star on the wing. He lives for these big moments.

So, yeah, it has been one game. But the Wolves are real. Minnesota is also in the opposite side of the bracket from OKC, so the path to another conference finals berth (and, potentially, a Finals run) is wide open.