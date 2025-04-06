Titans come to Shedeur Sanders realization NFL Draft experts already knew

The Tennessee Titans were gift-wrapped the No. 1 overall pick thanks to an ill-timed New York Giants victory late in the season. It was exactly what Brian Callahan's team needed — a chance to reset and build around a true franchise cornerstone.

Several prospects are in the mix. This isn't like last spring, when Caleb Williams was the only option at No. 1. Tennessee can look to replace Will Levis at quarterback, with Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders on the radar. Or, the Titans can spring for the rare two-way stardom of Travis Hunter. Penn State's Abdul Carter, a game-wrecking pass rusher, also has a strong case.

In recent weeks, the consensus has crystalized around Ward as Tennessee's projected selection. Much can change in the days to come, but the Titans clearly don't feel good about Levis leading the offense. Ward was a standout performer at Miami, where his athleticism and arm talent shined in Mario Cristobal's high-octane offense.

There has been a constant buzz around Shedeur Sanders' name, however. Mostly due to who he is and where he's from. The Colorado football program has blossomed under Deion Sanders, in no small part to the efforts of his son under center. When you have Hall of Fame pedigree, NFL scouts tend to take interest.

That said, Sanders' name has been fading ever so slightly at the top of boards lately. Now, all hopes of being the No. 1 overall pick appear dead.

Titans cancel workout with Shedeur Sanders and tip their hand with No. 1 overall pick

Tennessee and Shedeur Sanders "agreed to cancel the upcoming private workout," per Titans beat reporter Jim Wyatt.

After yesterday’s Colorado Pro Day, @Titans brass met with Shedeur Sanders’ camp and the parties have agreed to cancel the upcoming private workout.



The Titans have seen 4 years of game film, scouted multiple games, and now attended a Pro Day they described as very impressive. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) April 5, 2025

While Tennessee reportedly viewed Sanders' Pro Day performance as "very impressive," this feels like an obvious signal. There isn't much motivation for either side to cancel a private workout unless there is no longer mutual interest. Especially from Tennessee's perspective. In what is viewed as a wide-open race to the top, why pass up the chance to gain further intel on Sanders unless their mind is made up?

Sanders is probably happy to bank on four years of game tape and a strong Pro Day, but the Titans are in a position of leverage. This report probably means two things: Sanders won't be the No. 1 pick, and the Titans aren't trading back. If moving back a few spots to select Sanders was in the cards, I'd imagine both sides go through with a private audition. Tennessee is closing doors, not opening them, ahead of draft day on April 24.

This is good news if you're Cam Ward or an associated fan. The Titans have not officially ruled anyone out, but Ward has long been gaining momentum in what feels like a two-quarterback race. While Sanders' poise and precision in the pocket is commendable, he just does not possess the same live-wire athleticism and explosive passing chops as Ward. The Miami quarterback can deliver high-level throws under duress and create opportunities with his legs, extending plays in ways Sanders simply cannot.

Brian Callahan's success as the Cincinnati Bengals' OC was wrapped up in the elite quarterback play of Joe Burrow. He needs an electric signal-caller to carry the franchise forward. Ward seems right up his ally in that respect.