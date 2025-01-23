Could Titans shake up the draft and take Travis Hunter? Chad Brinker shows his cards
The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and many expect the organization to take a quarterback. Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders would be the likely choice there.
However, after Chad Brinker's (President of Football Operations) latest comments, the Titans might not take a quarterback at all to begin the draft. During the introductory press conference for new general manager Mike Borgonzi, Brinker said that Tennessee "can't pass on a generational talent".
That had many fans wondering if he was referring to Heisman Trophy winner and another Colorado star, two-way player Travis Hunter.
While the Titans have a lot of needs to address in free agency and the draft, picking anyone but Hunter at this point what be a missed opportunity.
Could Titans take Travis Hunter instead of a QB with the No. 1 pick?
Hunter would be a tremendous addition to the Titans considering his versatile talents on both sides of the ball. It's unknown whether Hunter will play cornerback or wide receiver in the NFL but the best guess is he will focus on being a receiver since they are paid a lot more money than defensive backs. He could very well even be one of the first players in the NFL to play both ways.
In two years at Colorado, Hunter had 153 receptions, 1,979 yards, and 20 touchdowns. On defense, he had 66 total tackles, three tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and one forced fumble. Of course, 2024 was his best season yet, and ultimately led to him winning the Heisman.
Whatever it is, the Titans seem to have a plan in place for the next few years. They have a goal to obtain 30 total picks in the draft in the next three years, 12 of which would be in the Top 100.
Tennessee recently hired Borgonzi, formerly the assistant general manager in Kansas City, to be their new GM. With the Chiefs, he helped oversee three Super Bowl championships. Borgonzi knows what it takes to build a championship-caliber roster; not only in picking league-leading starters but adding strong depth players as well.
Other positions of need for the Titans include a quarterback, edge rusher, and offensive tackle. it will interesting to see what they ultimately decide to do at number one overall; whether they consider Hunter the "generational talent" or maybe even quarterbacks Sheduer Sanders or Cam Ward, or edge rusher Abdul Carter.