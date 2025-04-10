TJ Watt betting odds have Steelers fans fearing the worst after cryptic IG post

This came as quite the surprise. All it takes is for one powerful image to show up on Instagram to send an entire fanbase into full-blown panic mode. Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher TJ Watt did that on Wednesday night, but sharing a photo of him in a Steelers uniform with his helmet off and his raised right hand throwing up a peace sign. Does this mean that he wants out of town this offseason?

Truth be told, this may just be a favorite picture of his from this past season, but we are all internet sleuths to some extent. Watt has spent his entire NFL career out of Wisconsin in Pittsburgh. Despite being JJ Watt's kid brother, he was largely passed over in the first round back in 2017. Teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys foolishly passed on him for edge rushers who never worked out.

As for the image itself, I will let you be the judge of what sent Steeler Nation into a frenzy last night.

Now this is a TJ Watt post on Instagram that will give fans heart palpitations … but maybe it's just a favorite photo of his

Here the latest betting odds regarding Watt's next NFL franchise. Odds are coming from BetOnline.

And for those who want a better visual representation of this, Marcus Mosher has you covered.

T.J. Watt's next team odds via @BetOnline_ag



Of those 10 teams with 14/1 or better odds of landing Watt, what teams make the most sense?

What NFL teams could conceivably trade for Steelers EDGE TJ Watt?

Admittedly, it hard to pick one team out in particular of those 10. To try and find the best solutions, I will gradually whittle this down from 10 to something like three. The first team I am going to cross off is the Dallas Cowboys. They may need an edge rusher, but 14/1 is far too steep. This team is not expected to be competitive, despite being in the NFC. Keep in mind this is Mosher's team as well...

The next two teams I am going to cross off are the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. I highly doubt Pittsburgh is going to trade in-conference to the Patriots, given their once heated rivalry. The same principle applies to the Eagles because they are not only in-state foes of the Steelers, but they are the reigning Super Bowl champs. The odds are great, but I have reservations.

To get us to five teams, I am going to cross off the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans next. Neither team is ready to compete just yet and play in the same conference as the Steelers. The price would be too steep to orchestrate a trade for Watt. Do either the Colts or the Titans want to give up precious trade capital to a far better-run team in the Steelers for Watt? I remain quite dubious of that.

And to not be a homer, I will cross off my Atlanta Falcons next. The only way this trade happens is if Terry Fontenot gives up the No. 15 overall pick this year and Atlanta's first-round pick next year. Watt should have been a Falcon anyway. I will now cross off the Arizona Cardinals to get us to three, mostly because Watt's older brother JJ played for the team. He might have insight into all things Cardinals.

That leaves us with the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. Seattle intrigues me because they have a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Macdonald. Do I trust Sam Darnold to be good again? I am not so sure. Los Angeles has Jim Harbaugh, but they are in-conference. My favorite place for Watt to go is Washington because of their head coach, Dan Quinn.

Ultimately, we may be making a mountain out of a mole hill once again because of a social media post. I understand that Watt is underpaid and is in need of a new contract. While I expect that he will re-up and be a lifelong Steeler, I cannot get past the notion that he has never won a playoff game before with the team. All of their division rivals have won playoff games more recently than them.

What this really comes down to is the Steelers better not take Watt's incredible play for granted.