There's no reason to think Todd Downing will be the cure for what ails the Jets offense
By Lior Lampert
Suddenly, there's a lot of change within the New York Jets organization -- and it's all happening simultaneously.
Shortly after firing head coach Robert Saleh, New York promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to take his place in the interim. The latter made an eye-opening first decision in his newfound role, handing over play-calling duties to fellow Jets staffer Todd Downing. However, that responsibility previously belonged to the team's offensive coordinator and confidant of franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett.
Hackett will reportedly remain with the Jets, albeit in an ostensibly more limited yet unspecified capacity. Last year, he had an alibi after Rodgers tore his Achilles four snaps into the season. But in 2024, New York's offensive woes haven't gone away, making his relegation necessary. Nonetheless, nothing we've seen from Downing leads us to believe he'll be an upgrade, let alone a solution to the problem(s).
There's no reason to think Todd Downing will resurrect the Jets offense
Downing had been serving as Gang Green's passing game coordinator until now, so he's been involved in the offensive game-planning process. With that in mind, the Jets presumably won't stray too far away from what we've seen thus far (if at all). Expecting any considerable adjustments to their philosophy feels far-fetched.
Moreover, Downing had previously served as an offensive coordinator for two franchises, most recently with the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and 2022. Neither stint was successful, particularly the most recent one, as Sam Sherman of Establish The Run so graciously reminded us:
Yeesh. The Gotham City faithful must not be in great spirits after seeing how rough of a going Downing had in Tennessee. Perhaps a change of scenery and a better supporting cast could propel him to scheming up the Jets? Based on his track record, that seems to be wishful thinking more than anything.
Every indication suggests that Ulbrich and the Jets choosing to transition from Hackett to Downing projects as a lateral move. While we shouldn't anticipate a revamped scoring unit, they may embrace a more run-centric approach.
The Jets' 35.76 rushing play percentage ranks 30th in the NFL. Their inability to get momentum in the ground game has made them one-dimensional, stale and predictable. Ulbrich, like his predecessor, is another defensive-minded coach. Will New York take a more balanced approach, trying to control the clock in hopes of grinding out low-scoring affairs?