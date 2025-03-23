Todd Golden’s inexperience looks like it could cost Florida a title after UConn scare

Todd Golden is a grown man, I promise. Yes, Florida took a chance on a young head coach when they hired Golden, a 39-year-old from Phoenix who likely doesn't have to worry about no-shave November, but it has worked out for them and then some.

The Gators were put to the test in the Round of 32 against UConn and Dan Hurley, but Florida's talent eventually won out. It did raise some questions about Golden's coaching style, however, as UF could be easily stopped against higher-caliber opponents than UConn in a down season.

Yet, there is something to be said about Golden's team getting tested early. Florida won the SEC Tournament and earned its way to a No. 1 seed. They were among the hottest teams in the country entering March Madness. In many ways, the Gators are learning on the fly. They have a younger, yet incredibly-talented team with Final Four potential.

How old is Todd Golden? Florida Gators coach raises eyebrows

Believe it or not, Golden is 39 years old. He's well-maintained and doesn't have a lot of facial hair. Based on certain trends research, college basketball fans seem to think he is heading to a different kind of Sweet 16 this March. Rather, he is coaching one of the best teams in the country, and threatening to revive a dynasty. The Gators were the last program to win back-to-back national titles prior to UConn, so it is ironic that Florida took down the Huskies in their attempt at a three-peat on Sunday.

Golden was the former coach of San Francisco in his mid-30's, taking the Dons to the NCAA Tournament on three occasions. That was enough to earn him a power-conference coaching gig with Florida.

Todd Golden will be challenged in the next few rounds

While defeating Hurley was an impressive feat, Golden will have to face off against plenty of veteran coaches in the games to come. If Florida is to win the NCAA Tournament, Golden may have to face the likes of Kevin Willard, John Calipari, Tom Izzo, Bruce Pearl and more.

Florida's path to the Final Four is far from determined, but one thing is for certain – the Gators will not get any handouts. Golden may very well be a coaching prodigy, and one of the best of his generation, but some of the coaches he faces along the way in 2025 will have more experience than him. That is worth monitoring.