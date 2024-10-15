6 things Tom Brady can’t do now that he’s part-owner of the Raiders
By Austen Bundy
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was officially approved as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. He and a business partner will split a 10 percent stake in the franchise. This will be the second American pro team Brady has ownership in (WNBA Las Vegas Aces).
However, Brady is also a booth commentator for FOX Sports doing NFL games each Sunday. With Tuesday's news, there's now a clear ethical dilemma taking shape that the league has to figure out how to address and quickly.
As an owner, Brady now has access to privileged information but can't share it on air or even mentally use it when analyzing the games. It's practically insider trading since every team in the league is considered an enemy of the Raiders.
Brady wants to have a "prominent voice" inside Las Vegas' football operations, something Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio vehemently thinks is a bad idea in conjunction with his FOX job.
These are the 6 major rules Brady must follow as a new NFL owner
Besides the obvious barring of Brady from doing Raiders games for FOX, even if the team appears in a Super Bowl that the network has the rights to, there are some other severe limitations he will have to abide by.
Bleacher Report (via ESPN's Seth Wickersham) posted a simple graphic on X detailing what Brady can and cannot do in his new role.
1. Brady can't be in another team's facility
This was something already discussed by Brady and Fox when his ownership bid was up for approval. But clearly it makes sense for him, as a rival employee, to not be in the building of a competitor where he could potentially steal team secrets (purposefully or inadvertently).
2. Brady can't witness practices
This rule applies across all 32 teams to our understanding. It leans more heavily into his being objective for Fox and not influencing anything that the production may or may not see on Las Vegas' practice field when he's around. For everyone else, the reasoning is obvious - he just can't see proprietary plays, routes and schemes.
3. Brady can't be in production meetings
This will severely hamper his ability to be a solid color commentator. Those guys in the booth rely heavily upon the heavy planning the researchers and producers put into each and every broadcast. But those production meetings also usually involve pre-game interviews with players and coaches during the week's build-up to gameday. Therefore, he can't be in the same room as competitors to ask questions or be an influence on those from his own team.
4. Brady can't criticize officials or other teams
This one is the real doozy. What's the point of being a color commentator if you can't highlight the negatives of a team's performance? This virtually eliminates him as a candidate for the job because its arguably more than half of the required duties. What's Brady going to do for four hours, not speak unless it's to say 'Wow, great play, no notes'?
5. Brady can't gamble
As an owner of an NFL team, it basically makes him an employee subject to the same league gambling policy as everyone else. He can't bet on any games (a la Calvin Ridley) and has to be super careful about any betting advice that may slip out of his mouth on air, even if it wasn't meant to be. This rule makes a ton of sense because as a broadcaster, you really shouldn't be betting on the games you cover anyway.
6. Brady can't tamper with any players or trades
This one is really interesting. Brady wants to be involved in football operations but that would probably mean giving his two cents on players to sign, trade for or draft. He will not be allowed to talk to those players about joining Las Vegas in any type of way, broadcasting included. That will be tough because there is bound to be storylines Fox has to follow about players and potential suitors, Las Vegas is bound to be one at some point.
I hope ownership is worth it, Mr. Brady. You may have to choose it over your broadcasting career because there's really nothing you can do that is of value to the network with all this red tape on your wrists and mouth.