Tom Brady can remind Chiefs the last time they looked like this in the Super Bowl
By Quinn Everts
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't lost in a while, so we can't fault you if you don't remember the time they got stomped out by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9, in Super Bowl 55 a little over four years ago.
Brady, who is in the booth providing color commentary for Super Bowl 59, probably remembers that day pretty well — considering he was the winning quarterback and picked apart the Chiefs defense all day long.
Of course, we're not even at halftime yet in this year's Super Bowl, and I'm not making any declarations about the outcome of this game until the clock hits 0:00, but this is starting an awful lot like Super Bowl 55 did — and that game never got prettier for Mahomes and Reid.
Chiefs offense is sputtering early
Patrick Mahomes has thrown two interceptions, the most recent to linebacker Zack Baun and earlier a pick-six to Cooper DeJean, the offensive line is no match for Philly's front seven and KC's wide receivers can't create much space against the secondary.
Even with how much this offense has struggled at times this season, it's a bit of a shock to see this team look so overmatched on this stage.
The black magic will almost surely start in the second half, as it always does, but for now Kansas City can't get anything going on the ground or in the air. Mahomes is shaken. This is a total beatdown, and Brady is probably getting some flashbacks in the booth of when he did this exact same thing to Kansas City.
Don't start the fireworks in Philadelphia yet... but get them prepared.