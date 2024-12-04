Tom Brady implies Trevor Lawrence was at least partially responsible for dirty hit
By Mark Powell
Future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady has never been afraid to share his opinion, and Tuesday was no exception. Brady was asked about the hottest topic of the week – Azeez Al-Shaair's hit that injured Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.
Al-Shaair was suspended three games and issued an apology, albeit one with a caveat. The NFL's statement was far from straightforward, and even took a perceived shot at Al-Shaair, as this is not the first time he's engaged in conduct detrimental to the league itself. That sounds like a bit of stretch from Jon Runyan, and Houston general manager Nick Caserio was quick to defend his player.
“For the league to make some of the commentary that they made about lack of sportsmanship, lack of coachability, lack of paying attention to the rules,” Caserio said. “Quite frankly, it’s embarrassing. . . . The picture that’s been painted about Azeez, his intentions, who he is as a person — quite frankly, it’s bs.”
Nick Caserio and Tom Brady are on the same side of Trevor Lawrence conversation
Caserio isn't alone in his option, albeit for different reasons. Defensive players have an impossible job, and if they're even a second late in their decision-making, hits like the one on Lawrence happen. What looked to be an impossibly-dirty play on live television was actually Al-Shaair committing himself a few seconds late, and it's changed his reputation forever.
But Back to Brady, who thinks some of the onus has to fall on quarterbacks. Far too many signal-callers around the league put their bodies on the line, and a simple slide won't help them.
“There’s an aspect to me that the Quarterbacks need to take better care of themselves," Brady said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
That's easy for Brady to say, as his game wasn't predicated on being a rushing threat. Then again, neither is Lawrence's, and look what just happened to him.
At the end of the day, two things can be true. Yes, defenders deserve to be punished when they step over the line. Al-Shaair deserved the suspension he received, pending appeal. And yes, quarterbacks need to keep an eye on the trends. If officials aren't protecting them enough outside the pocket – and defenders don't put on the brakes when said quarterbacks slide – then perhaps they should consider altering their approach.