Tom Brady keeps winning against Aaron Rodgers even in retirement

The hits seem to keep coming for Aaron Rodgers and not in a good way. As the 41-year-old’s free agency tour lingers on, it seems he may have trouble finding future work in broadcasting should retirement be his next move.

According to a report by Front Office Sports, there isn’t much interest from any of the major TV networks in A-Rods services. Michael McCarthy even said he found there was “surprisingly little interest in one of the league’s all-time great QBs."

“Yes, he could be a great analyst. But he’s insufferable,” McCarthy was told by one source. Rodgers “needs an image rehab,” warned another.

Aaron Rodgers' trails Tom Brady in Super Bowl rings and likeability

Rodgers is one of, if not, the greatest arm talent we’ve seen on an NFL field. However, “insufferable” is the perfect word to describe his personality and overall demeanor. The people that like him — as in actually want to be around him physically — must really love him.

This is yet another example of Rodgers being bested by Tom Brady. Despite most fans outside of the Boston region hating the sight or mere mention of Brady, he’s likable in a professional and personal setting for those within his orbit. Maybe he’s not the best TV analyst yet, but the people writing his massive checks at FOX can tolerate Brady.

From what it sounds like in this report, Rodgers would need to change a lot about himself to get a call from one of the major networks.

For now, the only way Rodgers will be on any major network anytime soon is during his guest spots on Pat McAfee’s ESPN show. And who’s to say Rodgers even wants to go work full or even part-time as an analyst for a network? Although it’s good to have options, it doesn’t sound like Mr. Rodgers has too many supporters in his neighborhood.