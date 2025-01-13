Tom Brady is on NFL tampering watch list thanks to FOX Sports and Ben Johnson
By Mark Powell
Tom Brady is learning on the fly. Brady is part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, which is a lovely step for his post-playing career, but also makes his other job as broadcaster at FOX Sports all the more difficult.
Brady is a household name and thus part of FOX's A team, meaning his voice will be heard as color commentator for all of the network's biggest games. Next week, that will include the Detroit Lions vs Washington Commanders divisional round matchup. Brady has surely gotten used to the extra access his job entails, and what he can and cannot do.
For example, Brady reportedly cannot take part in certain production meetings or witness practices. However, initial reports that Brady could not praise free agents to be or criticize officials were a little misguided. Brady is the GOAT, the league office can let a few of these rules slide assuming they aren't hurting anyone.
The most important rule Brady cannot break involves tampering. Brady cannot use his increased access as an NFL commentator to help the Raiders recruit players or coaches to Vegas. That's a relatively loose definition, but the league office can investigate on a whim, so Brady has to be careful this coming weekend with the Lions, for example.
Tom Brady cannot tamper with Ben Johnson and Lions during FOX broadcast
The Raiders are still pursuing a head coach to replace Antonio Pierce, who they fired after this season. Brady reportedly approach his former teammate Mike Vrabel about the opening, but he quickly denied the advance and agreed to the same job in New England.
With Vrabel off the table, Brady and the Raiders must pursue options without Patriots connections, assuming Bill Belichick isn't interested. One of those options is Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is sure to interview with just about any team with an opening before making his decision. The Raiders are one of those teams, and could provide Johnson with a unique opportunity to pick his own GM, should they choose.
Johnson reportedly spoke to the Raiders in a virtual meeting on Friday, and there is some mutual interest. Brady is willing to do whatever it takes to secure the right head coach, even if it means waiting until after Johnson is eliminated from playoff contention, or wins the Super Bowl with Detroit.
One thing Brady cannot do is interfere with Johnson's process while speaking with the Lions prior to his in-game broadcast. Anything Brady says or does during the production process can be used against him by the NFL, and it's a storyline to watch next weekend.