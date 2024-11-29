Tom Brady is rightly crushed for unfair criticism of Daniel Jones on FOX broadcast
By Mark Powell
Former NFL quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Tom Brady has to watch what he says these days. While Brady would be free to say whatever his heart desires as a game commentator, he's also a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, which limits how he can critique or praise any player on any team.
Now, Brady has assuredly received some clearance from the NFL about his ability to maintain a role at FOX and the Raiders, but one can't help but take what he says with a grain of salt. During the network's Thanksgiving Day broadcast of the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys, Brady was asked about the way former Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones abruptly left the organization. Brady noted he was surprised, and that he never would've considered such a maneuver.
Of course, Brady was never faced with Jones predicament. It's not like Jones wanted to be benched or relegated to third string and eventually the practice squad. It's not like he wanted the Giants to circumvent the system and avoid paying him his bonuses. New York was perfectly fine with how this situation played out, especially Brian Daboll and the Giants front office.
Tom Brady deserves to get crushed for his Daniel Jones criticism
No, Brady was always the golden boy in New England, and he earned that right. Six Super Bowls with the same franchise will do just that. Jones doesn't have that same level of talent, and as a result the Giants organization lost faith in him. In many ways, every team is looking for their own version of Brady – a franchise QB they can build around and ideally win with. Jones wasn't that guy for the Giants, and that is okay.
And despite what Brady said, the Giants deserve much blame for how this all panned out. It is the organization's job to surround their franchise quarterback with the right coaches and players to help them develop. New York clearly did not achieve that goal with Jones.
Now, DJ is a Minnesota Viking. Kevin O'Connell has a proven track record of developing young quarterbacks, and has done so as recently as this season with Sam Darnold. We'll see if lightning strikes twice with Jones.