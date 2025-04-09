Tom Brady snubbed for an honor he didn't deserve in the first place

Is it really snubbing if the award wasn’t deserved? That’s the question being asked at FOX Sports right now. Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen was the No. 1 TV analyst for FOX but was relegated to No. 2 upon the arrival of Tom Brady. Despite being shoved aside for Brady and his massive contract, Olsen went out last season and produced another Emmy-nominated performance.

Honored to be nominated for my 4th consecutive @TheEmmys 🏆🏆



Congrats to everyone nominated. Some big time names!!@NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/MdBkU1Nidn — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) April 8, 2025

Sorry, but Tom Brady did not deserve an Emmy

Olsen won the Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst the previous two years and looks to make it his third consecutive for the 2024 NFL season. Just because one holds the title of “No. 1 game analyst” doesn’t mean they are actually the best for the job. Everyone knows what this comes down to in the end and it’s money.

While FOX certainly could have put Brady on the “B team” so to speak and allowed him to get his footing in broadcasting, they bypassed that and moved him into the “A team” booth before he was ready. And it doesn’t matter how much criticism Brady gets (and it was a lot) they’ve dug their heels in and aren’t budging on the decision.

Sure, Brady is FOX’s lead game analyst but in no way did he deserve a nomination for any award in his first year in the booth. It was a rough debut season but got better as the year progressed. But overall, Brady has not won over the public by any means and will need to continue working at his new craft the same way he did on the field. Brady may become an Emmy nominee and maybe even win the award one day. However, not right now and definitely not over Olsen.