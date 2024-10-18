Tom Hamilton's call of David Fry's ALCS Game 3-winning HR will hype up Guardians fans
A postseason full of unforgettable finishes got maybe its wildest one yet on Thursday night. After All-Star Emmanuel Clase gave up back-to-back homers to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to turn a 3-1 lead into a 4-3 deficit in the eighth inning, it looked like the Cleveland Guardians were headed toward a 3-0 hole in the ALCS against the New York Yankees. The crowd at Progressive Field had gone almost completely silent. New York closer Luke Weaver was dialed in once again, one strike away from ending the game.
By now, you probably know what happened next: Lane Thomas kept the Guardians alive with a double, Jhonkensy "Big Christmas" Noel launched a hanging changeup into the left field seats to tie the game and David Fry sent everyone home with a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th. It was about the most extreme seesawing of emotions that you could possibly imagine — and luckily for us all (well, maybe not Yankees fans), iconic Cleveland radio voice Tom Hamilton was there to put it into words.
Tom Hamilton delivers classic call of David Fry's walk-off homer in ALCS Game 3
Hamilton has seen a lot in over three decades as the radio voice of Cleveland baseball. But this moment might have trumped them all, as you can hear in Hamilton's tone once the ball leaves Fry's bat.
It looked like Cleveland was dead in the water, a magical regular season and AL Central title circling the drain at the hands of a team that's bounced it from the postseason so many times before. But in just a couple swings of the bat, the Guardians were off the deck — in Hamilton's words, "not done by a long shot".