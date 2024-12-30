Tony Romo gets dragged for Lamar Jackson MVP take no one wants to say out loud
By Mark Powell
By most metrics, Lamar Jackson is having the best season of his career – and he's already won two NFL MVP awards. Jackson has more help this season in the form of Derrick Henry and an emerging receiving corps, but his numbers speak for themselves.
Jackson has 39 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions, along with 852 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground. At times, he has carried the Ravens offense, and could lead them to another division crown on Saturday.
Lamar's biggest competition for what would be his third MVP is Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. Allen has less resources at his disposal, as Buffalo traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans before the season. Their planned replacement, rookie Keon Coleman, has not played up to par. Nonetheless, Allen has 28 passing touchdowns and another 12 on the ground. Jackson has a slight edge in total yardage gained.
Tony Romo makes the right argument in Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen MVP discussion
In any other season or era, Allen or Jackson would take home the award. In 2024-25, it's an impossible decision to make, but one that is inexplicably biased against Lamar. CBS analyst and former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo made a valid point about the competition that no one has yet acknowledged.
"I think they're tied [for MVP]. I think that Josh Allen might get the edge only because Lamar's had two. If Josh had two, you're gonna side with the guy who doesn't have one, that's just human nature," Romo said after the Bills dominated the Jets on Sunday.
While Romo received some criticism from Bills fans on social media, he's right. It's only natural for voters to get fatigue casting their ballot for the same player every year. It's the reason Michael Jordan and LeBron James didn't win MVP every season during their primes.
In fact, the conversation has grown so restless that some pundits made the case for Bengals QB Joe Burrow following Cincinnati's win on Saturday.
The race for MVP is as close as its ever been. Both players deserve the honor, and while the echo chamber will poke holes in their resumes in the coming weeks, it could come down to simple math, such as wins and losses.
“I just think right now, I would go by the record. One has two less losses. One got the two seed. So that guy, if it’s this close, winning and losing gives you, barely, the edge,” Romo said. “The problem is, head-to-head, Lamar beat him. Now I do think Lamar having a Derrick Henry effects the game. But you can’t take anything away from either of these guys. They both have played their best season of their career. I am fine with either.”
Romo is exhausted, and so am I. It's just an award, and both players would rather hold the Lombardi trophy at the end of the season.