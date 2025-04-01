Top prospect after Cooper Flagg announces NBA Draft decision, and he's a great consolation prize

The 2025 NBA Draft is shaping up to be one of the most stacked classes in recent memory, featuring a deep pool of elite college talent. You’ve likely heard the names projected at the top of the draft — Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and V.J. Edgecombe. Now, we can officially add another name to the mix.

Earlier today, NBA on ESPN reported that Rutgers freshman guard Dylan Harper has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. Harper, a 6-foot-6 New Jersey native, averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 48.4 percent shooting across 29 games this season. His decision to commit to Rutgers before the 2024-25 season was a surprise to many, given that he had offers from powerhouse programs like Duke, Auburn, Kansas, and Indiana.

Harper faced the challenge of sharing the spotlight with fellow top prospect Ace Bailey, an 18-year-old forward also expected to enter this year’s draft. Unfortunately, Rutgers’ season didn’t unfold as fans had hoped. The Scarlet Knights finished 11th in the Big Ten with a 15-17 record, failing to notch a win against any nationally ranked top-25 team.

Dylan Harper is ready to make an impact in the NBA

Despite Rutgers’ struggles, Harper proved he’s an NBA-ready talent. He ranked 30th in the nation in scoring and delivered several standout performances, including back-to-back scoring explosions early in the season. In his sixth college game, Harper poured in 36 points on 54.5 percent shooting, followed by a 37-point outing on 57.9 percent shooting against ninth-ranked Alabama.

“When deployed as the primary ball-handler, Harper consistently gets two feet in the paint and displays tremendous playmaking instincts out of the pick-and-roll,” NBA Draft analyst Christopher Kline noted.

Our latest mock draft projects Harper as the second overall pick, meaning he’ll face the expectation of making an immediate impact at the next level. Though he didn’t get the opportunity to showcase his skills in this year’s March Madness tournament, his skill set and scoring ability make it clear — Harper is built for a long and successful NBA career.