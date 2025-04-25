Top targets for the Browns’ four picks on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns wasted no time shaking up the 2025 NFL Draft board on Day 1. Their decision to pass up on Colorado's two-way, Heisman Trophy-winning phenom, Travis Hunter, shocked many (and disappointed the fan base). Nonetheless, the move loaded them with picks, including two additional Day 2 choices this year.

General manager Andrew Berry is taking flak for trading away the chance at a generational talent like Hunter. But moving down from the second to the fifth overall pick in a blockbuster swap with the Jacksonville Jaguars positioned the Browns nicely. Cleveland holds two of the first four picks to start the second round, enabling them to atone for missing out on Hunter.

Will the Browns take a cornerback to account for sidestepping Hunter? Or will they take a "best player available" approach? Cleveland has no shortage of options, namely the ones mentioned below.

Top Day 2 2025 NFL Draft targets the Browns should consider spending their four picks on

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

A knee issue shockingly caused Johnson to slide out of the first round entirely. But at this point, the risk is baked into his current stock and the Browns have an opportunity to capitalize. He's been touted as a surefire Day 1 selection since last summer, with many viewing him as a potential top-10 pick.

Johnson is the No. 10 player in his class in ESPN's overall ranks. He'd give the Browns a blue-chip corner with outstanding instincts, footwork and ball skills at incredible value. Cleveland would be getting someone they can line up opposite four-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward or ask to assume the oft-injured star's role when necessary.

WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Hunter plays wideout and corner. So, technically speaking, the Browns must account for passing up on him on both sides of the ball, right?

Insert Higgins, who has all the traits of a prototypical NFL X receiver. At 6-foot-4, 216 pounds and with a 6-foot-7 wingspan, his size and length create a colossal catch radius, which can be a quarterback's best friend. Having a big-bodied target you can go to even when covered, knowing he can box defenders out or reach over them, is a big relief.

Higgins was garnering late buzz as someone who could sneak into Round 1, but he remains available for Cleveland to consider atop the second. Retired All-Pro pass-catcher Steve Smith Sr. compared him to Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, the consensus WR1 in this year's class, highlighting areas in which he could be even better. His ability to create separation, nastiness at the line of scrimmage and contact balance gives whoever Cleveland's next franchise signal-caller is a strong option.

QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

The tea leaves suggest that Cleveland replenished their war chest of assets with sights on a top QB prospect in 2026. However, Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski may not be around next year to bear the fruits of their labor. Knowing this, why not take a flier on a raw project with a tantalizing athletic profile like Milroe?

Cleveland can slow-play Milroe's development, knowing they have the draft capital to take another swing at finding their long-term QB next year. The worst-case scenario is that he doesn't pan out, or the Browns continue grooming him behind whoever they bring in afterward. Alternatively, his game-breaking mobility, arm strength and quick release offer tremendous upside if a coaching staff can hone in on accuracy and pocket presence concerns.

Regardless of Jimmy Haslam ostensibly expressing patience at the annual NFL owners meeting, Berry and Stefanski have the flexibility to be proactive instead of reactive. Milroe was electric in two years as Alabama's starter, amassing 71 total touchdowns (39 passing, 32 rushing).

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

It only took two seasons at Ole Miss for Judkins to become the school's third all-time leading rusher. And upon transferring from the Rebels, he quickly established himself in Ohio State's backfield in 2024. His nose for the end zone is apparent, scoring at least 16 scrimmage touchdowns in all three collegiate campaigns (50 total).

With Judkins and fellow Buckeye TreVeyon Henderson still on the board among other talented backs, the Browns have their pick of the litter. But his physicality, downhill running style and stocky build compare well to Cleveland fan favorite Nick Chubb, a free agent the team hasn't yet replaced.

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

David Njoku is entering the final year of his current four-year, $54.750 million contract, and Taylor's an ideal successor.

Taylor is the son of Hall of Fame sack artist Jason Taylor. Excellent genetics aside, he's also the only tight end in LSU history to record at least 100 receptions (129) and 1,000 receiving yards (1,308). His 6-foot-5, 251-pound frame gives whoever is under center for Cleveland a massive human up the seam.

For someone of such great stature, Taylor moves nimbly. He's a fast, effective route runner with the tools to blossom into a strong in-line blocker. Sound familiar, Dawg Pound? His game resembles Njoku's, and the Browns can get him at a cost-controlled rate for several years rather than re-signing the latter.