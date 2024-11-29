Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham: predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Matt Purdue
Following Tottenham Hotspur this season has been like riding a rollercoaster, with all the requisite thrills, excitement and, yes, nausea.
Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs sit sixth in the Premier League table, one spot out of the last Europe place. With 19 points, Tottenham are just one point ahead of Fulham. Spurs’ underperformance so far this season can be put down to wild inconsistency in results. For example:
- They drew Leicester one week, then crushed Everton 4-0 the next week
- They outscored Brenton and Man United 6-1 in successive weeks, then lost to Brighton 3-1
- They lost to Ipswich 2-1, then came back to thrash Man City 4-0 on Nov. 23
The club is definitely fun to watch. They lead the league in goals scored (27) by a comfortable margin. Brennan Johnson and James Maddison are joint top goalscorers (five each), with Dominic Solanke on four goals. Son Heung-Min has three goals and four assists despite being limited to nine matches this season due to injuries.
Fulham were not supposed to be this good
Any U.S.-born soccer fan over the age of 20 must feel the warm fuzzies whenever Fulham comes up in conversation. Back in the 2000s and early 2010s, the club featured American players like Clint Dempsey, Carlos Bocanegra and Brian McBride. In fact, the team was dubbed “Fulhamerica.”
So, many of us are smiling to see manager Marco Silva's men sitting ninth in the EPL table, ahead of Newcastle on goal differential. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Cottagers. Over the summer, they sold their anchorman, defensive midfielder Joao Palhina, to Bayern Munich for a near-record €51 million and center-forward Jay Stansfield to Birmingham for nearly €18 million (making his loan deal permanent).
They also lost center-back Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, right-winger Bobby De Cordova-Reid to Leicester and left-winger Willian to Olympiacos.
Yet here they are outperforming expectations. Mexican international Raul Jimenez has been the spark offensively, with four goals and two assists. Alex Iwobi, Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson have combined for nine goals and four assists.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham news, predicted lineups and score
Spurs received some of the worst news possible when goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario broke his ankle in the victory over Man City. He will be out for months. Now 36‑year‑old reserved keeper Fraser Forster will be thrown to the wolves.
They will also be without Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Mikey Moore, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert.
Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup: Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Johnson, Son, Solanke
Fulham will miss Harrison Reed and Joachim Andersen. Sander Berge is questionable to play.
Fulham predicted lineup: Leno, Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Pereira, Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jimenez
Score prediction: Spurs underperformed against Roma in the Europa League in their last match. Staying true to their rollercoaster form, they will bounce back on Sunday. Spurs 2, Fulham 1.
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London, England
- Live Stream: Peacock
Kickoff time is 8:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1. The game can be viewed on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Peacock is offering a Black Friday deal, in which you can get a year-long membership for just $19.99.