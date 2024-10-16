Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Matt Purdue
It’s a tale of two teams who have underperformed expectations so far this season when Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham on Saturday. Spurs sit ninth in the Premier League table while the Hammers are in 12th place, two points behind.
Spurs have been wracked by injuries. When they face their London rivals this weekend, the result may well hinge on who is healthy and available for Ange Postecoglou’s side. Captain Heung-min Son has missed three matches with a hamstring problem but appears ready.
However, question marks swirl around the availability of dynamic young midfielders Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert, as well as forward Richarlison. Fortunately, Brennan Johnson, who has scored in his last seven matches in all competitions, seems healthy. He was removed at halftime of Wales’ Nations League game against Iceland after taking a knock.
West Ham, meanwhile, are struggling with the same issue that plagued them last season: integrating new signings into a cohesive unit. Pricey newcomers such as Max Kilman and Crysencio Summerville have failed to impress, and Niclas Fullkrug (yet another supposed replacement for Michael Antonio) has been injured.
Ironically, a player who has been with the club since early 2020 has become West Ham’s talisman. Jarrod Bowen has two goals and two assists this season. He was notably left out of England’s Nations League squad, so many expect him to take out his frustrations on upcoming Premier League opponents.
Can Spurs bounce back from humiliating defeat?
Last time out against Brighton, Spurs played what Postecoglou called the team’s best first half of the season to grab a 2-0 halftime advantage. But Brighton scored three times in 18 minutes to snatch a 3-2 result.
Have West Ham finally found their footing?
West Ham crushed Ipswich 4-1 in their last match. But their previous game against Brentford might be more telling. The Hammers have become infamous for giving up early goals that leave them gasping. But after falling behind the Bees in the second minute, West Ham scored shortly after halftime and survived to gain a point.
Team news and predicted lineups
This assumes Son is fully fit. Also, don’t be surprised if Postecoglou picks Bissouma over Bentancur.
Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Son
West Ham United predicted lineup: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodríguez, Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio.
Historical context and prediction
West Ham have only won once in the last six meetings between these two London rivals. Despite Spurs injuries, they will exorcise the demons of their Brighton collapse and grab a nervy 2-1 result.
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United
Spurs will host West Ham at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 19. The match can be viewed on USA.