Tottenham player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Bodø/Glimt?

Earlier in the season, Ange Postecoglou said that he always wins a trophy in his second season with a club. This looked like a foolish remark as Tottenham Hotspur were knocked out of the EFL Cup, FA Cup and were struggling in the Premier League. However, the Australian has now taken Spurs to the Europa League final, where they will play Manchester United.

Bodø/Glimt–Tottenham Europa League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Tottenham players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Guglielmo Vicario (GK): 6

Vicario tipped over Patrick Berg's set-piece very well. However, he was mostly untroubled as Bodø/Glimt were wayward with the chances that they did have.

Pedro Porro (RB): 8

Porro drove forward well and produced some excellent long passes. He tested Nikita Haikin with an excellent free kick. His set-pieces were very effective. Porro's goal was flukey as it was meant to be a cross, but they all count. The referee had deemed Porro's challenge on Sondre Sorli to be a penalty, but it was rightly ruled out by VAR.

Cristian Romero (CB): 6

As the Tottenham captain, Romero should have done a better job of organising his backline. Bodø/Glimt had opportunities to score on too many occasions, particularly from set-pieces. However, he was a threat from corners at the other end and set up Dominic Solanke's goal.

Micky van de Ven (CB): 6

Van de Ven's marking could have been stronger at times. However, he was very dominant in the air.

Destiny Udogie (LB): 8

Udogie got forward well and put in some dangerous balls into the box. However, he did not forget his defensive duties. Spurs are very effective when both their full-backs are attacking, and Udogie started the move from which Porro scored.

Midfielders

Yves Bissouma (CDM): 6

Bissouma blazed an effort over from Porro's corner. However, he made some key interceptions and made sure Spurs dominated possession.

Rodrigo Bentancur (CDM): 6

Bentancur was sold and kept the game ticking with his passes. He and Bissouma ensured that Spurs were by far the more dominant side.

Dejan Kulusevski (CAM): 6

Kulesevski linked up well with his teammates in the attacking areas and can claim an assist for Porro's goal.

Forwards

Brennan Johnson (RW): 5

Johnson got into good positions, but the ball did not fall for him. Pape Matar Sarr came on for the Welshman and was involved in the build-up to Porro's goal.

Dominic Solanke (CF): 7

Poked in Tottenham's opener after Romero had headed down to him from a corner. He celebrated by pretending to fire a bow and arrow. The Spurs forward will need to be just as accurate against United in the final.

Richarlison (LW): 6

The Brazilian linked up very well with Udogie on the left flank. However, Mathys Tel replaced Richarlison in the 61st minute.

Substitutes

Mathys Tel, 6/10