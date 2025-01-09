Tottenham player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Liverpool?
Lucas Bergvall's late goal against Liverpool gave Tottenham Hotspur a great chance of making it to the EFL Cup final. Ange Postecoglou's side still needs to go to Anfield for the second leg, but Bergvall's finish in the home tie has given them a lifeline.
As things stand, Spurs will face Newcastle United — who beat Arsenal 2-0 in the first leg — at Wembley. This would be an intriguing final, as both teams are desperate for silverware. Newcastle have not won a major trophy since 1955, whilst Tottenham's last success was the 2008 League Cup.
Tottenham–Liverpool EFL Cup player ratings
Below, we're rating the Tottenham players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Antonin Kinsky (GK): 8
The goalkeeper only joined Tottenham last Sunday but already has Postecoglou's faith. Kinsky made a great save from a Darwin Nunez effort, and his passing was excellent. A clean sheet against Liverpool is a fantastic debut. With Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Foster injured, Kinsky will have a big role to play for Tottenham going forward.
Pedro Porro (RB): 7
He missed a great chance to give Liverpool the lead. However, he made up for it by playing Dominic Solanke through — who set up Bergvall's winner.
Radu Dragusin (CB): 7
Dragusin has been inconsistent at Spurs but performed well and made a fantastic clearance off the line to deny Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Archie Gray (CB): 8
Gray is predominantly a right-back but has recently had to fill in in the center due to Tottenham's injury problems. Gray was key to Spurs keeping a clean sheet, but his passing was mixed.
Djed Spence (LB): 8
He was very good in possession as he contributed to attacks without forgetting his defensive duties. Stopping Mohamed Salah from having an impact on the game is a great achievement.
Midfielders
Rodrigo Bentancur (CDM): N/A
Came off early on after falling awkwardly and had to go off on a stretcher. Tottenham later announced that "Rodrigo is conscious, talking and will go to hospital for further checks." Brennan Johnson was his replacement, which pushed Bergvall into a more defensive midfield role.
Yves Bissouma (CM): 7
Defended well and looked a threat when taking the ball forward but was booked for a foul on Diogo Jota.
Lucas Bergvall (CM): 8
Dropped back when Bentancur had to come off. However, Bergvall did not forget his attacking duties and eventually netted the winner. Bergvall was fortunate to still be on the pitch to score, as he could have got a second yellow card for a foul on Kostas Tsimikas.
Forwards
Dejan Kulusevski (RW): 7
He also played more defensively, with Johnson taking his position on the right wing when he came on. Therefore, Kulusevski could not be as influential in an attacking sense. Johnson was kept quiet by Tsimikas.
Dominic Solanke (ST): 8
Found the back of the net, but his goal was ruled out for offside. This did not stop Solanke from making forward runs as he went on to assist Bergvall's winner.
Heung-min Son (LW): 7
Son put in an energetic performance and made some dangerous passes. He was replaced by Timo Werner, whose pace also caused Liverpool problems.
Substitutes
- Brennan Johnson, 6/10
- Timo Werner, 7/10