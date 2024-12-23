Liverpool player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Tottenham?
Liverpool cemented their place at the top of the Premier League with a 6-3 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds will be the league leaders at Christmas and are clear favorites to win the title. They face an out-of-form Leicester City side on Boxing Day.
It was a great weekend for Arne Slot's side, especially as Chelsea dropped points in a 0-0 draw with Everton. The Blues could have overtaken Liverpool - albeit momentarily - if they had defeated the Toffees before Liverpool played at the weekend.
Tottenham–Liverpool Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Liverpool players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Alisson (GK): 7
Alisson was faultless in his second Premier League game back following injury. He sprayed the ball about very well — unlike his opposite number, Fraser Foster, in Tottenham's goal. The Brazilian could do nothing about the goals he conceded and made a fine save to stop Brennan Johnson from getting on the scoresheet.
Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB): 8
Assisted Luis Diaz's first goal — which gave Liverpool the lead. Alexandre Arnold's passing was phenomenal and it is no surprise that he is being pursued by Real Madrid.
Virgil van Dijk (CB): 7
Van Dijk was excellent but occasionally errors due to complacency. He should have been closer to Dominic Solanke to prevent the Spurs forward from scoring.
Joe Gomez (CB): 7
Gomez has been a great partner for Van Dijk in the absence of Ibrahima Konate — who is out with a knee injury.
Andy Robertson (LB): 7
There have been questions about whether Robertson still has the quality to start for Liverpool —especially after he was sent off against Fulham in Liverpool's last Premier League game. However, the Scotland international performed admirably against Spurs. Robertson put in a great cross that led to Alexis Mac Allister doubling the Reds' advantage.
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch (CDM): 7
Gravenberch does the dirty work, which allows Liverpool's forwards and attacking midfielders to be effective in the final third.
Alexis Mac Allister (CDM): 7
Mac Allister headed in Liverpool's second. However, he did lose possession — which led to James Maddison scoring.
Dominik Szoboszlai (CAM): 8
Szoboszlai combined well with Mohamed Salah in this game. Salah assisted him, and then Szoboszlai returned the favor by squaring it for the Egyptian to get his second of the game.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah (RW): 9
Salah scored a scrappy tap-in before Szoboszlai gifted him a great chance — which the Egytpian finished off. He also got two assists by setting up Szoboszlai and Diaz. Salah's stats in the Premier League this season is an impressive 15 goals, with 11 assists in 16 games. It is surely too early for him to even consider leaving European soccer for the Saudi Pro League.
Luis Diaz (ST): 8
Diaz is predominantly a winger but has established himself as Liverpool's striker now. His two goals prove Slot is right to play him ahead of Darwin Nunez.
Cody Gakpo (LW): 7
Gakpo played well but would be frustrated to not have scored or got an assist.
Substitutes
- Diogo Jota, 7/10
- Curtis Jones, 7/10
- Darwin Nunez, N/A
- Harvey Elliot, N/A