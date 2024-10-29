Tragic stat explains why the Denver Nuggets might be doomed this year

When Nikola Jokic is on the floor the Nuggets have a 110.1 offensive rating.



And a 54.9 offensive rating in the 24 minutes Jokic is on the bench.



54.9 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮



Russell Westbrook has been in for 22 of those 24 minutes without Jokic.



Lakers and Clippers fans saw this coming. pic.twitter.com/n7XEgKS8hT