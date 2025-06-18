Travelers Championship picks 2025: Expert picks, predictions and analysis for TPC River Highlands

Fresh off the U.S. Open, we're heading right into the final signature event of the PGA Tour season with the 2025 Travelers Championship. TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT couldn't be a more different test than Oakmont was last week, if we're being honest. Not only is this a 6,800-yard Par-70 course that's much shorter than the major venue, but it's also a spot where the last two winners have soared past 20-under par to hoist the trophy.

One thing I'm not considering for the 2025 Travelers Championship, though, is the effects of the U.S. Open, at least generally. In fact, my favorite nugget this week is that three of the last five winners at TPC River Highlands finished Top 15 at the U.S. Open the week prior. Even though Oakmont was a truly brutal test, the relative ease of this course should allow players who were sweating in contention to endure — though I'm also not ruling out players who struggled simply because Oakmont was so mean-spirited (complimentary).

We came out up more than three units last week at the U.S. Open despite not hitting an outright, which is some nice momentum. Let's continue that as we dive into our 2025 Travelers Championship picks with prop bets, Top 10 and Top 20 predictions, and more for this week at TPC River Highlands.

Golf betting record in 2025: 21-91-0, +22.445 Units (+3.61 Units at U.S. Open) | One and Done Total for 2025: $13,024,435 (Jon Rahm at U.S. Open, $615,786)

Note: All lines are courtesy of BetMGM. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. All bets are 1 unit unless otherwise noted. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

2025 Travelers Championship picks: Outrights, Top 10, Top 20 and One and Done selections

We have three outrights again, including one 100-1 sleeper, for this week at the Travelers Championship. You can check out the full breakdown for these picks on SI Golf from me, but here's how the unit allocation is going with this trio.

Patrick Cantlay +2200 (FanDuel), 1 Unit

Viktor Hovland +3300 (BetMGM), 0.8 Units

Bud Cauley +10000 (BetMGM), 0.2 Units

Let's get into more of our betting card this week with Top 10, Top 20 and One and Done picks at TPC River Highlands.

Top 10 pick at the Travelers Championship: Shane Lowry (+300)

Investing in Shane Lowry this season has been an adventure to say the least. However, I'm nothing if not a slave to the data, and the data tells me this could work out quite nicely for him at Travelers. He's third over the last 24 rounds in SG: Approach among players in this field and also has the second-best record among comparable courses and at TPC River Highlands over the last five years. I don't think he has the birdie-making ability to win necessarily, but he has the game to be in the mix throughout the entire week.

Top 20 pick at the Travelers Championship: Luke Clanton (+225)

Luke Clanton was probably the most fascinating output in my model for this week at Travelers and, ultimately, made me love the value for him as a Top 20 play. While the youngster doesn't rank higher than 11th in any of the key metrics I'm circling this week, he also is in the top-half of the 72-player field in each of them. To me, that shows me a balanced player with upside. I believe that we still might have to wait for him to get a win on the PGA Tour, but the fit this week with his balanced play should fit nicely into a good finish and us cashing this.

One and Done pick for the Travelers Championship: Bud Cauley

Bud Cauley is quietly a great fit this week and, having already used Hovland and Cantlay in One and Done, I'm going to take a massive swing here. We're aided by the fact that Travelers is a no-cut event, meaning we're guaranteed something this week, so let's take a big swing with Cauley. He's been stellar at places like Colonial and TPC Sawgrass already this year and the numbers suggest that he can score well enough to viably be in contention this week.

Travelers Championship picks and more best bets for TPC River Highlands

Sepp Straka and Viktor Hovland both to Finish Top 20, incl. ties (+300, FanDuel)

Considering this is a suggested play on FanDuel, I feel like I might be getting suckered. But Straka and Hovland come out as No. 2 and No. 10 in my model this week, respectively, and I obviously feel there is even more upside when it comes to Hovland as we have him for an outright. But the strength of approach play from both players feels like such an advantage this week that I have to take this swing with what I feel are quite generous odds.

Ryan Fox Top Oceania (Scott, Day, Lee, Davis) (+360, FanDuel)

Another big swing on a prop bet, Ryan Fox is quietly playing perfectly for TPC River Highlands right now. Specifically, he's fourth in SG: Approach over the last 24 rounds and also third in proximity from 100-150 yards out. Not to mention, he's also been racking up birdies, ranking seventh in Birdie or Better rate over the last 36 rounds. The rest of the Oceania region has plenty of upside but has also displayed some inconsistent form. Fox is hot enough right now that I'm willing to try and ride that hot hand for one more week here.