U.S. Open payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025 at Oakmont

Full 2025 U.S. Open payouts and prize money distribution from the $21.5 million total purse on the line.
By Cody Williams
2025 U.S. Open
2025 U.S. Open | Warren Little/GettyImages

The 2025 U.S. Open has been a war of attrition at Oakmont but the players in the field are all vying for the biggest payouts from the $21.5 million purse on the line according to the prize money set out by the USGA coming into the week. Wyndham Clark would certainly like a larger share of that payout than the prize money he'll get for missing the cut, but the contenders atop the leaderboard like Sam Burns, Adam Scott, J.J. Spaun and Viktor Hovland are looking for a monster prize as the winner.

Oakmont has delivered on what was promised at the 2025 U.S. Open. It was billed as a devious test for even the best golfers in the world, and it's been that and more. It's caused near breakdowns from players, actual breakdowns from others, and only four players entered the final round of the major championship under par. It's been as grueling as real golf sickos hoped, but one thing's for sure is that these players more than earned the payouts coming their way.

How much money are we talking? Let's take a look at the full 2025 U.S. Open payouts, starting with the winner's prize money and unpacking it even more from there.

U.S. Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 U.S. Open receives $4.3 million in prize money from the $21.5 million purse. What's impressive is that the purse, though it didn't increase from last year, likely remains the biggest amount of prize money paid out at a major championship. In fact, outside of THE PLAYERS Championship, it's the biggest purse in both major championship golf and on the PGA Tour as well. That also makes the winner's share among the biggest in golf as well.

U.S. Open payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here are the full 2025 U.S. Open payouts by finishing position this week at Oakmont.

Finishing Position

U.S. Open Prize Money

Winner

$4.3 million

2nd

$2.322 million

3rd

$1,459,284

4th

$1,023,014

5th

$852,073

6th

$755,520

7th

$681,131

8th

$610,034

9th

$552,103

10th

$507,118

11th

$462,792

12th

$427,901

13th

$398,716

14th

$367,995

15th

$341,663

16th

$319,719

17th

$302,164

18th

$284,609

19th

$267,054

20th

$249,499

21st

$234,358

22nd

$219,217

23rd

$204,515

24th

$190,910

25th

$179,060

26th

$168,966

27th

$161,286

28th

$154,483

29th

$147,900

30th

$141,317

31st

$134,734

32nd

$128,151

33rd

$121,567

34th

$115,643

35th

$110,815

36th

$105,987

37th

$101,379

38th

$96,991

39th

$92,602

40th

$88,213

41st

$83,824

42nd

$79,436

43rd

$75,047

44th

$70,658

45th

$66,269

46th

$62,320

47th

$58,370

48th

$54,639

49th

$52,445

50th

$50,251

51st

$48,934

52nd

$47,837

53rd

$46,959

54th

$46,520

55th

$46,081

56th

$45,642

57th

$45,203

58th

$44,765

59th

$44,326

60th

$43,887

61st

$43,448

62nd

$43,009

63rd

$42,570

64th

$42,131

65th

$41,692

66th

$41,254

While 67 players actually made the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open, only 66 will get their payouts. That's because one amateur, Justin Hastings, made the cut. However, to maintain his amateur status, he obviously can't accept the prize money from the USGA for his finish. So that's why we're only looking at 66 finishing positions and the accompanying payouts.

As far as the prize money goes, this is the same total purse and winner's share that we saw last year at Pinehurst from the USGA, but that still doesn't make the payouts any less impressive. Considering that every player who made the cut will receive at least $40,000 for their troubles, that's quite impressive.

How much money do players who miss the cut at the U.S. Open get paid?

Players who qualified for the U.S. Open but failed to make the cut won't leave emptyhanded as they'll receive a payout of $10,000. That's one of the coolest things that the USGA does, but it also makes complete sense. Given the rigorous qualification that many of the players in the field had to endure to just show up at Oakmont, the fact that players are still able to walk away for $10,000 even if they didn't play well at whichever U.S. Open host it is in a given year rewards them for the hard work it took just to be in the field.

U.S. Open payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Year - Winner

Total Purse

Winner's Prize Money

2024 - Bryson DeChambeau

$21.5 million

$4.3 million

2023 - Wyndham Clark

$20 million

$3.6 million

2022 - Matt Fitzpatrick

$17.5 million

$3.15 million

2021 - Jon Rahm

$12.5 million

$2.25 million

2020 - Bryson DeChambeau

$12.5 million

$2.25 million

The prize money at the U.S. Open has gone berserk over the past five years to where we are now in 2025. Just look at the numbers for Rahm and DeChambeau's wins in 2021 and 2020. The total purse was a full $9 million less than it is this year in 2025 while the winner's share is nearly double now than it was back then. That is wild, but once again goes to show how much money has entered the golf world over the past few years.

