U.S. Open payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025 at Oakmont

The 2025 U.S. Open has been a war of attrition at Oakmont but the players in the field are all vying for the biggest payouts from the $21.5 million purse on the line according to the prize money set out by the USGA coming into the week. Wyndham Clark would certainly like a larger share of that payout than the prize money he'll get for missing the cut, but the contenders atop the leaderboard like Sam Burns, Adam Scott, J.J. Spaun and Viktor Hovland are looking for a monster prize as the winner.
Oakmont has delivered on what was promised at the 2025 U.S. Open. It was billed as a devious test for even the best golfers in the world, and it's been that and more. It's caused near breakdowns from players, actual breakdowns from others, and only four players entered the final round of the major championship under par. It's been as grueling as real golf sickos hoped, but one thing's for sure is that these players more than earned the payouts coming their way.
How much money are we talking? Let's take a look at the full 2025 U.S. Open payouts, starting with the winner's prize money and unpacking it even more from there.
U.S. Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2025 U.S. Open receives $4.3 million in prize money from the $21.5 million purse. What's impressive is that the purse, though it didn't increase from last year, likely remains the biggest amount of prize money paid out at a major championship. In fact, outside of THE PLAYERS Championship, it's the biggest purse in both major championship golf and on the PGA Tour as well. That also makes the winner's share among the biggest in golf as well.
U.S. Open payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025
Here are the full 2025 U.S. Open payouts by finishing position this week at Oakmont.
Finishing Position
U.S. Open Prize Money
Winner
$4.3 million
2nd
$2.322 million
3rd
$1,459,284
4th
$1,023,014
5th
$852,073
6th
$755,520
7th
$681,131
8th
$610,034
9th
$552,103
10th
$507,118
11th
$462,792
12th
$427,901
13th
$398,716
14th
$367,995
15th
$341,663
16th
$319,719
17th
$302,164
18th
$284,609
19th
$267,054
20th
$249,499
21st
$234,358
22nd
$219,217
23rd
$204,515
24th
$190,910
25th
$179,060
26th
$168,966
27th
$161,286
28th
$154,483
29th
$147,900
30th
$141,317
31st
$134,734
32nd
$128,151
33rd
$121,567
34th
$115,643
35th
$110,815
36th
$105,987
37th
$101,379
38th
$96,991
39th
$92,602
40th
$88,213
41st
$83,824
42nd
$79,436
43rd
$75,047
44th
$70,658
45th
$66,269
46th
$62,320
47th
$58,370
48th
$54,639
49th
$52,445
50th
$50,251
51st
$48,934
52nd
$47,837
53rd
$46,959
54th
$46,520
55th
$46,081
56th
$45,642
57th
$45,203
58th
$44,765
59th
$44,326
60th
$43,887
61st
$43,448
62nd
$43,009
63rd
$42,570
64th
$42,131
65th
$41,692
66th
$41,254
While 67 players actually made the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open, only 66 will get their payouts. That's because one amateur, Justin Hastings, made the cut. However, to maintain his amateur status, he obviously can't accept the prize money from the USGA for his finish. So that's why we're only looking at 66 finishing positions and the accompanying payouts.
As far as the prize money goes, this is the same total purse and winner's share that we saw last year at Pinehurst from the USGA, but that still doesn't make the payouts any less impressive. Considering that every player who made the cut will receive at least $40,000 for their troubles, that's quite impressive.
How much money do players who miss the cut at the U.S. Open get paid?
Players who qualified for the U.S. Open but failed to make the cut won't leave emptyhanded as they'll receive a payout of $10,000. That's one of the coolest things that the USGA does, but it also makes complete sense. Given the rigorous qualification that many of the players in the field had to endure to just show up at Oakmont, the fact that players are still able to walk away for $10,000 even if they didn't play well at whichever U.S. Open host it is in a given year rewards them for the hard work it took just to be in the field.
U.S. Open payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years
Year - Winner
Total Purse
Winner's Prize Money
2024 - Bryson DeChambeau
$21.5 million
$4.3 million
2023 - Wyndham Clark
$20 million
$3.6 million
2022 - Matt Fitzpatrick
$17.5 million
$3.15 million
2021 - Jon Rahm
$12.5 million
$2.25 million
2020 - Bryson DeChambeau
$12.5 million
$2.25 million
The prize money at the U.S. Open has gone berserk over the past five years to where we are now in 2025. Just look at the numbers for Rahm and DeChambeau's wins in 2021 and 2020. The total purse was a full $9 million less than it is this year in 2025 while the winner's share is nearly double now than it was back then. That is wild, but once again goes to show how much money has entered the golf world over the past few years.