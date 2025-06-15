U.S. Open payouts, prize money and total purse for 2025 at Oakmont

The 2025 U.S. Open has been a war of attrition at Oakmont but the players in the field are all vying for the biggest payouts from the $21.5 million purse on the line according to the prize money set out by the USGA coming into the week. Wyndham Clark would certainly like a larger share of that payout than the prize money he'll get for missing the cut, but the contenders atop the leaderboard like Sam Burns, Adam Scott, J.J. Spaun and Viktor Hovland are looking for a monster prize as the winner.

Oakmont has delivered on what was promised at the 2025 U.S. Open. It was billed as a devious test for even the best golfers in the world, and it's been that and more. It's caused near breakdowns from players, actual breakdowns from others, and only four players entered the final round of the major championship under par. It's been as grueling as real golf sickos hoped, but one thing's for sure is that these players more than earned the payouts coming their way.

How much money are we talking? Let's take a look at the full 2025 U.S. Open payouts, starting with the winner's prize money and unpacking it even more from there.

U.S. Open purse 2025: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 U.S. Open receives $4.3 million in prize money from the $21.5 million purse. What's impressive is that the purse, though it didn't increase from last year, likely remains the biggest amount of prize money paid out at a major championship. In fact, outside of THE PLAYERS Championship, it's the biggest purse in both major championship golf and on the PGA Tour as well. That also makes the winner's share among the biggest in golf as well.

U.S. Open payouts distribution by finishing position in 2025

Here are the full 2025 U.S. Open payouts by finishing position this week at Oakmont.

Finishing Position U.S. Open Prize Money Winner $4.3 million 2nd $2.322 million 3rd $1,459,284 4th $1,023,014 5th $852,073 6th $755,520 7th $681,131 8th $610,034 9th $552,103 10th $507,118 11th $462,792 12th $427,901 13th $398,716 14th $367,995 15th $341,663 16th $319,719 17th $302,164 18th $284,609 19th $267,054 20th $249,499 21st $234,358 22nd $219,217 23rd $204,515 24th $190,910 25th $179,060 26th $168,966 27th $161,286 28th $154,483 29th $147,900 30th $141,317 31st $134,734 32nd $128,151 33rd $121,567 34th $115,643 35th $110,815 36th $105,987 37th $101,379 38th $96,991 39th $92,602 40th $88,213 41st $83,824 42nd $79,436 43rd $75,047 44th $70,658 45th $66,269 46th $62,320 47th $58,370 48th $54,639 49th $52,445 50th $50,251 51st $48,934 52nd $47,837 53rd $46,959 54th $46,520 55th $46,081 56th $45,642 57th $45,203 58th $44,765 59th $44,326 60th $43,887 61st $43,448 62nd $43,009 63rd $42,570 64th $42,131 65th $41,692 66th $41,254

While 67 players actually made the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open, only 66 will get their payouts. That's because one amateur, Justin Hastings, made the cut. However, to maintain his amateur status, he obviously can't accept the prize money from the USGA for his finish. So that's why we're only looking at 66 finishing positions and the accompanying payouts.

As far as the prize money goes, this is the same total purse and winner's share that we saw last year at Pinehurst from the USGA, but that still doesn't make the payouts any less impressive. Considering that every player who made the cut will receive at least $40,000 for their troubles, that's quite impressive.

How much money do players who miss the cut at the U.S. Open get paid?

Players who qualified for the U.S. Open but failed to make the cut won't leave emptyhanded as they'll receive a payout of $10,000. That's one of the coolest things that the USGA does, but it also makes complete sense. Given the rigorous qualification that many of the players in the field had to endure to just show up at Oakmont, the fact that players are still able to walk away for $10,000 even if they didn't play well at whichever U.S. Open host it is in a given year rewards them for the hard work it took just to be in the field.

U.S. Open payouts for winners, list of champions over the last 5 years

Year - Winner Total Purse Winner's Prize Money 2024 - Bryson DeChambeau $21.5 million $4.3 million 2023 - Wyndham Clark $20 million $3.6 million 2022 - Matt Fitzpatrick $17.5 million $3.15 million 2021 - Jon Rahm $12.5 million $2.25 million 2020 - Bryson DeChambeau $12.5 million $2.25 million

The prize money at the U.S. Open has gone berserk over the past five years to where we are now in 2025. Just look at the numbers for Rahm and DeChambeau's wins in 2021 and 2020. The total purse was a full $9 million less than it is this year in 2025 while the winner's share is nearly double now than it was back then. That is wild, but once again goes to show how much money has entered the golf world over the past few years.