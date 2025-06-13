What are the Church Pew bunkers? Explaining Oakmont’s iconic trap at the US Open

One of the reasons golf has flourished into the mainstream as much as it has is how well it looks visually broadcasted on television. Seemingly every course has its noticeable quiry element. I am partial to Amen Corner at Augusta National, home of The Masters. One of the other most recognizable features on any golf course would be the Church Pew bunkers at Oakmont.

Gabby Herzig wrote about the history of the Church Pew bunkers at Oakmont for The Athletic in the lead-up to the 2025 U.S. Open. The Church Pews gradually developed over time at Oakmont, due in part to said moniker. While they are pretty to look at from afar, good luck trying to get your ball out of them if it's hit over there.

Oakmont is notorious for being one of the most difficult courses you can play at in the United States. It's why it is part of the U.S. Open rotation. From the fastest of greens to the roughest of rough, Oakmont will do a number on even the most level-headed of professional golfers. With weather expected to be an issue in the latter part of this year's tournament, do not send a ball to the pews!

Here is what you need to know about the Church Pew bunkers at Oakmont for the 2025 U.S. Open.

What are the Church Pew bunkers at Oakmont?

The Church Pews refer to the islands of grass situated in the middle of the massive bunker between the third and fourth fairways at Oakmont. It happens to be the left-hand side of both holes on the front-nine of the course. Over time, the individual bunkers were merged together to create the visual spectacle associated with it. As you can see, each strip of grass largely resembles a church pew.

How many Church Pews are in the Oakmont bunker?

There are 13 pews in the Church Pew bunkers at Oakmont. This 108-yard bunker occupies some whopping 28,000 square feet. It's where balls go to die. Initially, it was six separate bunkers that were eventually fused into one. Overtime, the length of the sand trap has increased, thus necessitating the inclusion of many more.

Why are the Church Pew bunkers so difficult for golfers?

The 2025 U.S. Open will be the 10th time Oakmont has played host to the tournament; its first dating back to 1927. Prior to this tournament, Oakmont last hosted the U.S. Open back in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won the tournament. Oakmont has also been the host to the PGA Championship three times, the U.S. Amateur six times and the U.S. Women's Open twice. So why is it so hard then?

The biggest things I have gathered as to why this is such a hard part of the course is the obstructed views you get if a ball lies in between the bunkers. Its sheer size is a problem as well, but if a ball goes to either side of the pews, you have a clearer view of the fairway. If a ball lies on top of a pew, you can get back to the fairway easily with the right club and swing. The vision in between will costs strokes.

This video from Golf Digest does a great job of explaining the church pews and the entire course, too.

The church pews are a constant reminder of trouble on the horizon in between fairways at Oakmont.