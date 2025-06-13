U.S. Open weather update: Major delays are threatening Oakmont this weekend

There are reasons why the U.S. Open is often seen as the most frustrating of the four golf majors. The USGA often tries to make its rotating courses as challenging as possible, throwing seemingly everything they have at the top players in the sport. I have written already about the roughest rough possible at Oakmont, as well as the fastest greens alive. So it's only fitting that weather will be an issue too.

I am more convinced than ever that whoever ends up winning the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont will be a master of their emotions. Anything and everything will be working against them. Being able to adapt your game to the weather conditions and the course itself will be paramount. And keep in mind: Bad weather in any spot helps the worst competitors in the field more so than it does the best.

What is the U.S. Open weather forecast for Oakmont this weekend?

While there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms happening around 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 13, we are not looking for rain to get to the area until around 10 p.m. ET. There's a 33 to 68-percent chance of rain before 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 14.

Around 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 14, ahead of round three from Oakmont is when it gets dicey. Rain is currently expected all day until 7 p.m. ET Saturday. It goes from a 70-percent chance of rain at the 7 a.m. ET up to as much as an 85-percent chance at 10 a.m. ET. It will be at or above a 66-percent chance of rain until around noon ET. Then, look out for the thunderstorms.

A combination of showers and isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be in and around the Oakmont area until around 7 p.m. ET Saturday. The chance of rain from 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET is between 31 and 46-percent into Saturday evening.

So if golf is played on Saturday, it will be a soupy mess for everyone involved. There is a chance that no golf will be played on Saturday as well.

And to make matters worse, we're also looking at some potential showers on Sunday, June 15, with a 60-percent chance of rain.

Will storms cause delays or suspensions at the U.S. Open?

If it is only rain at Oakmont, the U.S. Open will continue until either lightning is present or the overflow of excess water becomes problematic on the course itself. This is up to the USGA's discretion, but if we see pools of water on the fairway and on the greens, they will shut it down until the conditions improve. Since we are looking at a lot of rain, they might try to delay suspension as long as possible.

How weather could impact scoring conditions at Oakmont

As expected, there is a very high correlation between poor conditions and high scoring. In the case of rain, it impacts anything and everything on a golf course. It reduces ball flight and control considerably. This is due to increased air resistance and decreased friction between the ball and club face. It also affects a golfer's grip on their clubs, resulting in less control.

As far as the course is concerned, rain contributes to softer greens, wetter fairways and rough and a whole mess of issues with sand traps. A fast green like the one at Oakmont could be exponentially slower, but even more uncontrollable when putting. Wet fairways and roughs could make for challenges with swing speed in moving the ball forward. Rain compacts sand in bunkers as well.

What are the USGA rules for suspending or postponing play due to weather?

When it comes to an immediate suspension of play, golfers are not allowed to put forth another stroke and must evacuate the course immediately. If it is a normal suspension, due to visibility and whatnot, players may elect to finish the hole they are playing. It is entirely up to them that regard. If play is suspended by the USGA for a day, it will resume the following day where the event stopped.