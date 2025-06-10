Who is playing in the 2025 U.S. Open? Full field, how every player qualified

Golf’s next major is on the slate this week as the top golfers in the world compete for the U.S. Open at Oakmont. The first round begins on Thursday morning with the cut coming after Friday’s round and then the weekend to determine the winner.

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s playing in the third major of the season from who’s in the 2025 U.S. Open field, how they qualified, past winners in the field and who’s already won the first two majors.

Every player competing in the 2025 U.S. Open field and how they qualified

In this year’s U.S. Open field, there are 156 golfers duking it out for the third major of the season. Quite a few players have multiple ways they qualified, but we’ll just notate one way they qualified.

Golfers can qualify a multitude of ways, including winning the U.S. Open in the last 10 years, finishing in the top 10 (plus ties) from the previous year’s U.S. Open, being the U.S. Senior Open champion of the previous season; win the U.S. Amateur championship or finish runner-up in the previous season; win the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Open, win the 2024 U.S. Mid-amateur championship, compete in the 2024 Tour championship and several others.

Here’s this year’s field and at least one way they qualified for this year’s U.S. Open.

PLAYER HOW THEY QUALIFIED Bryson DeChambeau Previous champion (2020, 2024) Wyndham Clark Previous champion (2023) Matt Fitzpatrick Previous champion (2022) Jon Rahm Previous champion (2021) Gary Woodland Previous champion (2019) Brooks Koepka Previous champion (2017, 2018) Dustin Johnson Previous champion (2016) Jordan Spieth Previous champion (2015) Rory McIlroy T10 finish in 2024 Patrick Cantlay T10 finish in 2024 Tony Finau T10 finish in 2024 Matthieu Pavon T10 finish in 2024 Hideki Matsuyama T10 finish in 2024 Russell Henley T10 finish in 2024 Xander Schauffele T10 finish in 2024 Sam Burns T10 finish in 2024 Corey Conners T10 finish in 2024 Davis Thompson T10 finish in 2024 Richard Bland U.S. Senior Open Champion (2024) Jose Luis Ballestar (amateur) U.S. Amateur Champion (2024) Noah Kent (amateur) U.S. Amateur runner-up (2024) Trevor Gutschewski (amateur) U.S. Junior Amateur Champion (2024) Evan Beck (amateur) U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion (2024) Scottie Scheffler Masters Champion (within last five years) Brian Harmon The Open Champion (within last five years) Cameron Smith The Open Champion (within last five years) Collin Morikawa The Open Champion (within last five years) Adam Scott The Tour Championship field (2024) Sungjae Im The Tour Championship field (2024) Shane Lowry The Tour Championship field (2024) Viktor Hovland The Tour Championship field (2024) Taylor Pendrith The Tour Championship field (2024) Ludvig Aberg The Tour Championship field (2024) Robert MacIntyre The Tour Championship field (2024) Tommy Fleetwood The Tour Championship field (2024) Keegan Bradley The Tour Championship field (2024) Byeong Hun An The Tour Championship field (2024) Aaron Rai The Tour Championship field (2024) Akshay Bhatia The Tour Championship field (2024) Chris Kirk The Tour Championship field (2024) Sepp Straka The Tour Championship field (2024) Christiaan Bezuidenhout The Tour Championship field (2024) Tom Hoge The Tour Championship field (2024) Matt McCarty Korn Ferry Tour points leader (2024) Maverick McNealy Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Harris English Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Justin Rose Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Tyrrell Hatton Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Daniel Berger Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) J.J. Spaun Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Min Woo Lee Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Thomas Detry Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Jason Day Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) J.T. Poston Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Andrew Novak Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Lucas Glover Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Denny McCarthy Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Nick Taylor Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Stephen Jaeger Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Tom Kim Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Max Greyersman Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Mackenzie Hughes Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Jhonattan Vegas Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Nico Echvarria Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Ben Griffin Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Davis Riley Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Michael Kim Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Patrick Reed Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Nick Dunlap Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Si Woo Kim Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Joe Highsmith Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025) Jacob Bridgeman FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19) Ryan Gerard FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19) Sam Stevens FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19) Brian Campbell FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19) Cam Davis FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19) Rasmus Hojgaard Race to Dubai, Top 2 (2024) Thriston Lawrence Race to Dubai, Top 2 (2024) Laurie Canter Top player in Race to Dubai (2025) Joaquin Niemann Top LIV Golf player (May 19) Michael La Sasso (amateur) NCAA champion (2025) Justin Hastings (amateur) Latin American Amateur Champion (2025) Ryan Fox Top 60 OWGR (June 9) Cameron Young Top 60 OWGR (June 9) Bud Cauley Top 60 OWGR (June 9) Yuta Sugiura Japan Qualifier Scott Vincent Japan Qualifier Jinichiro Kozuma Japan Qualifier Riki Kawamoto Japan Qualifier Jordan Smith England Qualifier Joakim Lagergren England Qualifier Guido Migliozzi England Qualifier Frederic LaCroix England Qualifier Sam Bairstow England Qualifier Edoardo Molinari England Qualifier James Kruyswijk England Qualifier Andrea Pavan England Qualifier Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Texas Qualifier James Hahn Texas Qualifier Adam Schenk Texas Qualifier Lance Simpson (amateur) Texas Qualifier Cameron Tankersley (amateur) Texas Qualifier Carlos Ortiz Texas Qualifier Johnny Keefer Texas Qualifier James Nicholas U.S./Canada Qualifier Chris Gotterup U.S./Canada Qualifier Roberto Diaz U.S./Canada Qualifier Ben James U.S./Canada Qualifier Zach Bauchou U.S./Canada Qualifier Alistair Docherty U.S./Canada Qualifier Alvaro Ortiz U.S./Canada Qualifier Emilio Gonzalez U.S./Canada Qualifier Trent Phillips U.S./Canada Qualifier George Kneiser U.S./Canada Qualifier Chandler Blanchet U.S./Canada Qualifier Justin Hicks U.S./Canada Qualifier Philip Barbaree Jr. U.S./Canada Qualifier Frankie Harris (amateur) U.S./Canada Qualifier Mason Howell (amateur) U.S./Canada Qualifier Jackson Buchanan U.S./Canada Qualifier Tyler Weaver (amateur) U.S./Canada Qualifier Jackson Koivun (amateur) U.S./Canada Qualifier Will Chandler U.S./Canada Qualifier Ryan McCormick U.S./Canada Qualifier Trevor Cone U.S./Canada Qualifier Marc Leishman U.S./Canada Qualifier Bryan Lee U.S./Canada Qualifier Erik Van Rooyen U.S./Canada Qualifier Lanto Griffin U.S./Canada Qualifier Justin Lower U.S./Canada Qualifier Harrison Ott U.S./Canada Qualifier Grant Haefner U.S./Canada Qualifier George Duangmanee U.S./Canada Qualifier Zac Blair U.S./Canada Qualifier Kevin Velo U.S./Canada Qualifier Nicklas Norgaard U.S./Canada Qualifier Matt Wallace U.S./Canada Qualifier Thorbjorn Olesen U.S./Canada Qualifier Mark Hubbard U.S./Canada Qualifier Victor Perez U.S./Canada Qualifier Emiliana Grillo U.S./Canada Qualifier Matt Vogt (amateur) U.S./Canada Qualifier Brady Calkins U.S./Canada Qualifier Preston Summerhays (amateur) U.S./Canada Qualifier Riley Lewis U.S./Canada Qualifier Zachery Pollo (amateur) U.S./Canada Qualifier Joey Herrera U.S./Canada Qualifier Austen Truslow U.S./Canada Qualifier Chase Johnson U.S./Canada Qualifier Takumi Kanaya U.S./Canada Qualifier Doug Ghim U.S./Canada Qualifier Eric Cole U.S./Canada Qualifier Justin Thomas PGA Champions (last five years) Phil Mickelson PGA Champions (last five years)

Who won the 2024 U.S. Open? Last year’s winner looking to enter rare company

Bryson DeChambeau is looking to be one of eight golfers to win back-to-back U.S. Open championships. He took down Rory McIlroy in last year’s U.S. Open in dramatic fashion for the third major in his career. All of his major championships are at the U.S. Open.

There have been 23 golfers to win the U.S. Open multiple times and just seven have done it back-to-back. Only Brooks Koepka, Curtis Strange, Ben Hogan, Ralph Guldahl, Bobby Jones, John McDermott and Willie Anderson have won back-to-back U.S. Open’s. Koepka was the last to do it in 20-17 and 2018.

Past U.S. Open champions in the 2025 field

As last year’s winner, DeChambeau highlights the former winners in the field. Other previous winners, looking to win again in the U.S. Open include Wyndham Clark, Jon Rahm, Koepka, McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Lucas Glover, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland.

Who won the first two majors of 2025?

It’s crazy we’re already at the third major of the 2025 season. The first two were equally as exciting with Rory McIlroy finally completing the career achievement of a grand slam. He finally won the one major that eluded him his entire career. He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the first major of the season.

Winning the second major championship was none other than Scottie Scheffler, who’s also fresh off a win at the Memorial Tournament. Scheffler cruised to a win at Quail Hollow Club in the PGA Championship, signing for an 11-under 273, five shots clear of the runner-up.