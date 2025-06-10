Fansided

Who is playing in the 2025 U.S. Open? Full field, how every player qualified

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 US Open field, which is played at Oakmont this year.
ByWynston Wilcox
2025 U.S. OPEN - Preview Day One
2025 U.S. OPEN - Preview Day One

Golf’s next major is on the slate this week as the top golfers in the world compete for the U.S. Open at Oakmont. The first round begins on Thursday morning with the cut coming after Friday’s round and then the weekend to determine the winner. 

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s playing in the third major of the season from who’s in the 2025 U.S. Open field, how they qualified, past winners in the field and who’s already won the first two majors. 

Every player competing in the 2025 U.S. Open field and how they qualified 

In this year’s U.S. Open field, there are 156 golfers duking it out for the third major of the season. Quite a few players have multiple ways they qualified, but we’ll just notate one way they qualified. 

Golfers can qualify a multitude of ways, including winning the U.S. Open in the last 10 years, finishing in the top 10 (plus ties) from the previous year’s U.S. Open, being the U.S. Senior Open champion of the previous season; win the U.S. Amateur championship or finish runner-up in the previous season; win the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Open, win the 2024 U.S. Mid-amateur championship, compete in the 2024 Tour championship and several others. 

Here’s this year’s field and at least one way they qualified for this year’s U.S. Open. 

PLAYER

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

Bryson DeChambeau

Previous champion (2020, 2024)

Wyndham Clark

Previous champion (2023)

Matt Fitzpatrick

Previous champion (2022)

Jon Rahm

Previous champion (2021)

Gary Woodland

Previous champion (2019)

Brooks Koepka

Previous champion (2017, 2018)

Dustin Johnson

Previous champion (2016)

Jordan Spieth

Previous champion (2015)

Rory McIlroy

T10 finish in 2024

Patrick Cantlay

T10 finish in 2024

Tony Finau

T10 finish in 2024

Matthieu Pavon

T10 finish in 2024

Hideki Matsuyama

T10 finish in 2024

Russell Henley

T10 finish in 2024

Xander Schauffele

T10 finish in 2024

Sam Burns

T10 finish in 2024

Corey Conners

T10 finish in 2024

Davis Thompson

T10 finish in 2024

Richard Bland

U.S. Senior Open Champion (2024)

Jose Luis Ballestar (amateur)

U.S. Amateur Champion (2024)

Noah Kent (amateur)

U.S. Amateur runner-up (2024)

Trevor Gutschewski (amateur)

U.S. Junior Amateur Champion (2024)

Evan Beck (amateur)

U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion (2024)

Scottie Scheffler

Masters Champion (within last five years)

Brian Harmon

The Open Champion (within last five years)

Cameron Smith

The Open Champion (within last five years)

Collin Morikawa

The Open Champion (within last five years)

Adam Scott

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Sungjae Im

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Shane Lowry

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Viktor Hovland

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Taylor Pendrith

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Ludvig Aberg

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Robert MacIntyre

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Tommy Fleetwood

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Keegan Bradley

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Byeong Hun An

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Aaron Rai

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Akshay Bhatia

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Chris Kirk

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Sepp Straka

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Tom Hoge

The Tour Championship field (2024)

Matt McCarty

Korn Ferry Tour points leader (2024)

Maverick McNealy

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Harris English

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Justin Rose

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Tyrrell Hatton

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Daniel Berger

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

J.J. Spaun

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Min Woo Lee

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Thomas Detry

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Jason Day

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

J.T. Poston

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Andrew Novak

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Lucas Glover

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Denny McCarthy

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Nick Taylor

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Stephen Jaeger

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Tom Kim

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Max Greyersman

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Mackenzie Hughes

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Jhonattan Vegas

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Nico Echvarria

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Ben Griffin

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Davis Riley

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Michael Kim

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Patrick Reed

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Nick Dunlap

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Si Woo Kim

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Joe Highsmith

Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)

Jacob Bridgeman

FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19)

Ryan Gerard

FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19)

Sam Stevens

FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19)

Brian Campbell

FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19)

Cam Davis

FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19)

Rasmus Hojgaard

Race to Dubai, Top 2 (2024)

Thriston Lawrence

Race to Dubai, Top 2 (2024)

Laurie Canter

Top player in Race to Dubai (2025)

Joaquin Niemann

Top LIV Golf player (May 19)

Michael La Sasso (amateur)

NCAA champion (2025)

Justin Hastings (amateur)

Latin American Amateur Champion (2025)

Ryan Fox

Top 60 OWGR (June 9)

Cameron Young

Top 60 OWGR (June 9)

Bud Cauley

Top 60 OWGR (June 9)

Yuta Sugiura

Japan Qualifier

Scott Vincent

Japan Qualifier

Jinichiro Kozuma

Japan Qualifier

Riki Kawamoto

Japan Qualifier

Jordan Smith

England Qualifier

Joakim Lagergren

England Qualifier

Guido Migliozzi

England Qualifier

Frederic LaCroix

England Qualifier

Sam Bairstow

England Qualifier

Edoardo Molinari

England Qualifier

James Kruyswijk

England Qualifier

Andrea Pavan

England Qualifier

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Texas Qualifier

James Hahn

Texas Qualifier

Adam Schenk

Texas Qualifier

Lance Simpson (amateur)

Texas Qualifier

Cameron Tankersley (amateur)

Texas Qualifier

Carlos Ortiz

Texas Qualifier

Johnny Keefer

Texas Qualifier

James Nicholas

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Chris Gotterup

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Roberto Diaz

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Ben James

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Zach Bauchou

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Alistair Docherty

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Alvaro Ortiz

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Emilio Gonzalez

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Trent Phillips

U.S./Canada Qualifier

George Kneiser

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Chandler Blanchet

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Justin Hicks

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Philip Barbaree Jr.

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Frankie Harris (amateur)

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Mason Howell (amateur)

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Jackson Buchanan

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Tyler Weaver (amateur)

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Jackson Koivun (amateur)

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Will Chandler

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Ryan McCormick

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Trevor Cone

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Marc Leishman

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Bryan Lee

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Erik Van Rooyen

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Lanto Griffin

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Justin Lower

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Harrison Ott

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Grant Haefner

U.S./Canada Qualifier

George Duangmanee

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Zac Blair

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Kevin Velo

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Nicklas Norgaard

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Matt Wallace

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Thorbjorn Olesen

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Mark Hubbard

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Victor Perez

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Emiliana Grillo

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Matt Vogt (amateur)

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Brady Calkins

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Preston Summerhays (amateur)

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Riley Lewis

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Zachery Pollo (amateur)

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Joey Herrera

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Austen Truslow

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Chase Johnson

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Takumi Kanaya

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Doug Ghim

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Eric Cole

U.S./Canada Qualifier

Justin Thomas

PGA Champions (last five years)

Phil Mickelson

PGA Champions (last five years)

Who won the 2024 U.S. Open? Last year’s winner looking to enter rare company

Bryson DeChambeau is looking to be one of eight golfers to win back-to-back U.S. Open championships. He took down Rory McIlroy in last year’s U.S. Open in dramatic fashion for the third major in his career. All of his major championships are at the U.S. Open.

There have been 23 golfers to win the U.S. Open multiple times and just seven have done it back-to-back. Only Brooks Koepka, Curtis Strange, Ben Hogan, Ralph Guldahl, Bobby Jones, John McDermott and Willie Anderson have won back-to-back U.S. Open’s. Koepka was the last to do it in 20-17 and 2018.

Past U.S. Open champions in the 2025 field

As last year’s winner, DeChambeau highlights the former winners in the field. Other previous winners, looking to win again in the U.S. Open include Wyndham Clark, Jon Rahm, Koepka, McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Lucas Glover, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland. 

Who won the first two majors of 2025?

It’s crazy we’re already at the third major of the 2025 season. The first two were equally as exciting with Rory McIlroy finally completing the career achievement of a grand slam. He finally won the one major that eluded him his entire career. He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the first major of the season. 

Winning the second major championship was none other than Scottie Scheffler, who’s also fresh off a win at the Memorial Tournament. Scheffler cruised to a win at Quail Hollow Club in the PGA Championship, signing for an 11-under 273, five shots clear of the runner-up. 

