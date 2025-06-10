Who is playing in the 2025 U.S. Open? Full field, how every player qualified

Golf’s next major is on the slate this week as the top golfers in the world compete for the U.S. Open at Oakmont. The first round begins on Thursday morning with the cut coming after Friday’s round and then the weekend to determine the winner.
Here’s everything you need to know about who’s playing in the third major of the season from who’s in the 2025 U.S. Open field, how they qualified, past winners in the field and who’s already won the first two majors.
Every player competing in the 2025 U.S. Open field and how they qualified
In this year’s U.S. Open field, there are 156 golfers duking it out for the third major of the season. Quite a few players have multiple ways they qualified, but we’ll just notate one way they qualified.
Golfers can qualify a multitude of ways, including winning the U.S. Open in the last 10 years, finishing in the top 10 (plus ties) from the previous year’s U.S. Open, being the U.S. Senior Open champion of the previous season; win the U.S. Amateur championship or finish runner-up in the previous season; win the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur Open, win the 2024 U.S. Mid-amateur championship, compete in the 2024 Tour championship and several others.
Here’s this year’s field and at least one way they qualified for this year’s U.S. Open.
PLAYER
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Bryson DeChambeau
Previous champion (2020, 2024)
Wyndham Clark
Previous champion (2023)
Matt Fitzpatrick
Previous champion (2022)
Jon Rahm
Previous champion (2021)
Gary Woodland
Previous champion (2019)
Brooks Koepka
Previous champion (2017, 2018)
Dustin Johnson
Previous champion (2016)
Jordan Spieth
Previous champion (2015)
Rory McIlroy
T10 finish in 2024
Patrick Cantlay
T10 finish in 2024
Tony Finau
T10 finish in 2024
Matthieu Pavon
T10 finish in 2024
Hideki Matsuyama
T10 finish in 2024
Russell Henley
T10 finish in 2024
Xander Schauffele
T10 finish in 2024
Sam Burns
T10 finish in 2024
Corey Conners
T10 finish in 2024
Davis Thompson
T10 finish in 2024
Richard Bland
U.S. Senior Open Champion (2024)
Jose Luis Ballestar (amateur)
U.S. Amateur Champion (2024)
Noah Kent (amateur)
U.S. Amateur runner-up (2024)
Trevor Gutschewski (amateur)
U.S. Junior Amateur Champion (2024)
Evan Beck (amateur)
U.S. Mid-Amateur Champion (2024)
Scottie Scheffler
Masters Champion (within last five years)
Brian Harmon
The Open Champion (within last five years)
Cameron Smith
The Open Champion (within last five years)
Collin Morikawa
The Open Champion (within last five years)
Adam Scott
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Sungjae Im
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Shane Lowry
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Viktor Hovland
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Taylor Pendrith
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Ludvig Aberg
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Robert MacIntyre
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Tommy Fleetwood
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Keegan Bradley
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Byeong Hun An
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Aaron Rai
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Akshay Bhatia
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Chris Kirk
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Sepp Straka
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Tom Hoge
The Tour Championship field (2024)
Matt McCarty
Korn Ferry Tour points leader (2024)
Maverick McNealy
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Harris English
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Justin Rose
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Tyrrell Hatton
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Daniel Berger
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
J.J. Spaun
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Min Woo Lee
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Thomas Detry
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Jason Day
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
J.T. Poston
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Andrew Novak
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Lucas Glover
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Denny McCarthy
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Nick Taylor
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Stephen Jaeger
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Tom Kim
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Max Greyersman
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Mackenzie Hughes
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Jhonattan Vegas
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Nico Echvarria
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Ben Griffin
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Davis Riley
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Michael Kim
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Patrick Reed
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Nick Dunlap
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Si Woo Kim
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Joe Highsmith
Top 60 OWGR (May 19, 2025)
Jacob Bridgeman
FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19)
Ryan Gerard
FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19)
Sam Stevens
FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19)
Brian Campbell
FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19)
Cam Davis
FedEx Cup Top 5 (May 19)
Rasmus Hojgaard
Race to Dubai, Top 2 (2024)
Thriston Lawrence
Race to Dubai, Top 2 (2024)
Laurie Canter
Top player in Race to Dubai (2025)
Joaquin Niemann
Top LIV Golf player (May 19)
Michael La Sasso (amateur)
NCAA champion (2025)
Justin Hastings (amateur)
Latin American Amateur Champion (2025)
Ryan Fox
Top 60 OWGR (June 9)
Cameron Young
Top 60 OWGR (June 9)
Bud Cauley
Top 60 OWGR (June 9)
Yuta Sugiura
Japan Qualifier
Scott Vincent
Japan Qualifier
Jinichiro Kozuma
Japan Qualifier
Riki Kawamoto
Japan Qualifier
Jordan Smith
England Qualifier
Joakim Lagergren
England Qualifier
Guido Migliozzi
England Qualifier
Frederic LaCroix
England Qualifier
Sam Bairstow
England Qualifier
Edoardo Molinari
England Qualifier
James Kruyswijk
England Qualifier
Andrea Pavan
England Qualifier
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Texas Qualifier
James Hahn
Texas Qualifier
Adam Schenk
Texas Qualifier
Lance Simpson (amateur)
Texas Qualifier
Cameron Tankersley (amateur)
Texas Qualifier
Carlos Ortiz
Texas Qualifier
Johnny Keefer
Texas Qualifier
James Nicholas
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Chris Gotterup
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Roberto Diaz
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Ben James
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Zach Bauchou
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Alistair Docherty
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Alvaro Ortiz
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Emilio Gonzalez
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Trent Phillips
U.S./Canada Qualifier
George Kneiser
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Chandler Blanchet
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Justin Hicks
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Philip Barbaree Jr.
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Frankie Harris (amateur)
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Mason Howell (amateur)
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Jackson Buchanan
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Tyler Weaver (amateur)
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Jackson Koivun (amateur)
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Will Chandler
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Ryan McCormick
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Trevor Cone
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Marc Leishman
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Bryan Lee
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Erik Van Rooyen
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Lanto Griffin
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Justin Lower
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Harrison Ott
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Grant Haefner
U.S./Canada Qualifier
George Duangmanee
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Zac Blair
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Kevin Velo
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Nicklas Norgaard
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Matt Wallace
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Thorbjorn Olesen
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Mark Hubbard
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Victor Perez
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Emiliana Grillo
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Matt Vogt (amateur)
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Brady Calkins
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Preston Summerhays (amateur)
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Riley Lewis
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Zachery Pollo (amateur)
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Joey Herrera
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Austen Truslow
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Chase Johnson
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Takumi Kanaya
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Doug Ghim
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Eric Cole
U.S./Canada Qualifier
Justin Thomas
PGA Champions (last five years)
Phil Mickelson
PGA Champions (last five years)
Who won the 2024 U.S. Open? Last year’s winner looking to enter rare company
Bryson DeChambeau is looking to be one of eight golfers to win back-to-back U.S. Open championships. He took down Rory McIlroy in last year’s U.S. Open in dramatic fashion for the third major in his career. All of his major championships are at the U.S. Open.
There have been 23 golfers to win the U.S. Open multiple times and just seven have done it back-to-back. Only Brooks Koepka, Curtis Strange, Ben Hogan, Ralph Guldahl, Bobby Jones, John McDermott and Willie Anderson have won back-to-back U.S. Open’s. Koepka was the last to do it in 20-17 and 2018.
Past U.S. Open champions in the 2025 field
As last year’s winner, DeChambeau highlights the former winners in the field. Other previous winners, looking to win again in the U.S. Open include Wyndham Clark, Jon Rahm, Koepka, McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Lucas Glover, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland.
Who won the first two majors of 2025?
It’s crazy we’re already at the third major of the 2025 season. The first two were equally as exciting with Rory McIlroy finally completing the career achievement of a grand slam. He finally won the one major that eluded him his entire career. He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the first major of the season.
Winning the second major championship was none other than Scottie Scheffler, who’s also fresh off a win at the Memorial Tournament. Scheffler cruised to a win at Quail Hollow Club in the PGA Championship, signing for an 11-under 273, five shots clear of the runner-up.