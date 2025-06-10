2025 U.S. Open tee times and best groupings to watch for Rounds 1 and 2 at Oakmont

The 2025 U.S. Open is here as we head to one of golf's toughest venues, Oakmont Country Club, with the USGA ready to provide one of the sternest tests and examinations of the best players in the world. Naturally, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite after winning the PGA Championship and three of his last four starts, but there is a ton to watch for this week at the U.S. Open for what could be a thrilling major championship leading into Fathers' Day.

Fans should be ready to tune in for the action from start to finish at Oakmont, especially to watch the most exciting tee times and groupings for the week. Those were announced by the USGA on Tuesday for the tournament.

So, let's dive into all of the tee times and groupings for the 2025 U.S. Open's first two rounds and then give a little insight into the groups to keep a closer eye on than others and how golf fans can make sure they don't miss the action.

Full 2025 U.S. Open tee times

Round 1 U.S. Open tee times

Group Tee Time (ET) Hole Number Teeing Off Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips 6:45 a.m. 1 Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty 6:45 a.m. 10 Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim 6:56 a.m. 1 Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole 6:56 a.m. 10 Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Modlovan, Justin Hicks 7:07 a.m. 1 Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith 7:07 a.m. 10 Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley 7:18 a.m. 1 Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama 7:18 a.m. 10 Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Bryson DeChambeau 7:29 a.m. 1 Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy 7:29 a.m. 10 Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland 7:40 a.m. 1 Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy 7:40 a.m. 10 Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre 7:51 a.m. 1 Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover 7:51 a.m. 10 Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry 8:02 a.m. 1 Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson 8:02 a.m. 10 Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin 8:13 a.m. 1 Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower 8:13 a.m. 10 Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard 8:24 a.m. 1 Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer 8:24 a.m. 10 Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen 8:35 a.m. 1 James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a) 8:35 a.m. 10 Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersly (a), Chase Johnson 8:46 a.m. 1 Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup 8:46 a.m. 10 Phillip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins 8:57 a.m. 1 Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a) 8:57 a.m. 10 Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow 12:30 p.m. 1 Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya 12:30 p.m. 10 Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox 12:41 p.m. 1 Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays 12:41 p.m. 10 Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk 12:52 p.m. 1 Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace 12:52 p.m. 10 Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 1:03 p.m. 1 Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor 1:03 p.m. 10 Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy 1:14 p.m. 1 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson 1:14 p.m. 10 Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 1:25 p.m. 1 Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka 1:25 p.m. 10 Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed 1:36 p.m. 1 Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston 1:36 p.m. 10 Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger 1:47 p.m. 1 Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon 1:47 p.m. 10 Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk 1:58 p.m. 1 Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap 1:58 p.m. 10 Ben James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger 2:09 p.m. 1 Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz 2:09 p.m. 10 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter 2:20 p.m. 1 Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a) 2:20 p.m. 10 Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz 2:31 p.m. 1 James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto 2:31 p.m. 10 Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser 2:42 p.m. 1 Austin Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee 2:42 p.m. 10

The biggest marquee pairings, as most major championship governing bodies tend to do, are just about equally divided between the morning and afternoon waves, which is really to cater to golf fans (and we thank them for it!).

But the U.S. Open will actually get started with one of the best stories of the tournament as amateur Matt Vogt, a dentist who made it through qualifying, is going off in the first group off of the first tee. That will be a great story to get the week underway at Oakmont before we get into the more likely contenders who tee off.

Round 2 U.S. Open tee times

Group Tee Time (ET) Hole Number Teeing Off Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya 6:45 a.m. 1 Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow 6:45 a.m. 10 Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays 6:56 a.m. 1 Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox 6:56 a.m. 10 Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace 7:07 a.m. 1 Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk 7:07 a.m. 10 Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor 7:18 a.m. 1 Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 7:18 a.m. 10 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson 7:29 a.m. 1 Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy 7:29 a.m. 10 Tyrrell Hatton, Sungae Im, Sepp Straka 7:40 a.m. 1 Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 7:40 a.m. 10 Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston 7:51 a.m. 1 Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed 7:51 a.m. 10 Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon 8:02 a.m. 1 Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger 8:02 a.m. 10 Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap 8:13 a.m. 1 Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk 8:13 a.m. 10 Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz 8:24 a.m. 1 Ben James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger 8:24 a.m. 10 Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a) 8:35 a.m. 1 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter 8:35 a.m. 10 James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto 8:46 a.m. 1 Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz 8:46 a.m. 10 Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee 8:57 a.m. 1 Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser 8:57 a.m. 10 Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty 12:30 p.m. 1 Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips 12:30 p.m. 10 Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole 12:41 p.m. 1 Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim 12:41 p.m. 10 Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith 12:52 p.m. 1 Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks 12:52 p.m. 10 Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama 1:03 p.m. 1 Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley 1:03 p.m. 10 Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy 1:14 p.m. 1 Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Bryson DeChambeau 1:14 p.m. 10 Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy 1:25 p.m. 1 Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland 1:25 p.m. 10 Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover 1:36 p.m. 1 Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre 1:36 p.m. 10 Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson 1:47 p.m. 1 Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry 1:47 p.m. 10 Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower 1:58 p.m. 1 Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin 1:58 p.m. 10 Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer 2:09 p.m. 1 Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard 2:09 p.m. 10 James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a) 2:20 p.m. 1 Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbørn Olesen 2:20 p.m. 10 Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup 2:31 p.m. 1 Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson 2:31 p.m. 10 Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a) 2:42 p.m. 1 Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins 2:42 p.m. 10

As with any tournament, but majors specifically, the early-late and late-early waves could have an advantage based on the weather. That could really be seen on Friday as the afternoon wave could see thunderstorms. While that could mean some increased winds, it could also mean a stoppage of play and a return to a softer, more getable golf course. That will certainly be something to watch in Round 2 if the weather forecast holds up.

Best groupings at the 2025 U.S. Open for the first and second rounds

1. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler (1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m.*)

Watching Scheffler at Oakmont figures to be a treat. This course and all the difficulty it presents is tailor-made for the World No. 1 to take advantage. But pairing him with Hovland and Morikawa makes it all the more interesting. The test of ball-striking and accuracy fits both of the young stars in the game, but both have shown some cracks in their form of late. Will they rise to the occasion of trying to match Scheffler in the same grouping, or will they shrink for the moment? This is No. 1 with a bullet if we're ranking the best groups to watch.

2. Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy (7:40 a.m.*/1:25 p.m.)

Since his win at The Masters, Rory hasn't looked quite the same. Part of that (a big part) has been his woes with the driver after his normal big stick was deemed non-conforming at the PGA Championship. However, based on the form he was showing leading up to Augusta, he should be a great fit for Oakmont. Seeing how he performs, particularly off the tee, should be intriguing.

Beyond that, Lowry was actually the 54-hole leader at Oakmont in 2016 and has been playing stellar golf this season, particularly with the ball-striking, while Rose is paired with Rory after losing the playoff at The Masters to the Northern Irishman.

3. Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson (1:14 p.m.*/7:29 a.m.)

Fraught emotions, rollercoasters and U.S. Open victories are abound in this group and it's going to be wildly fun to see what this group does. I'm a big believer in Rahm this week as he's seemed more akin to the major championship form we expect this season and has been showing the right signs of late. Johnson is on the opposite end of the spectrum, looking completely lost compared to his peak, but he is the defending champ at Oakmont specifically. Then there's Spieth, the ultimate wild card who would deliver the same level of shock value if he won than if he missed the cut by 10 strokes.

4. Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama (7:18 a.m.*/1:03 p.m.)

Honestly, this is just a golf swing enthusiast's dream. No one in this trio has really been in peak form throughout the 2025 season, but the truth of the matter is that this group will take everyone on a trip to the ball-striking clinic if they're on. Moreover, despite the objective lack of recent success from Åberg, Scott and Matsuyama, all three possess the talent and the potential to find it on a week like this and put themselves in contention. That's worth watching in my book.

How to watch the 2025 U.S. Open: Full TV schedule

The U.S. Open has a strange TV schedule, so fans will need to be dialed into the schedule to watch or stream the action

Date TV Channel and Times (ET) Streaming Thursday, June 12 (Round 1) USA Network (6:30 a.m-5 p.m.) Peacock (5-8 p.m.), USOpen.com, USGA App Friday, June 13 (Round 2) NBC (1-7 p.m.) Peacock (6:30 a.m.-8 p.m.), USOpen.com, USGA App Saturday, June 14 (Round 3) USA Network (10 a.m.-12 p.m.), NBC (12-8 p.m.) Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App Sunday, June 15 (Round 4) USA Network (9 a.m. -12 p.m.), NBC (12-7 p.m.) Peacock, USOpen.com, USGA App

Sirius XM will also have PGA Tour radio and U.S. Open radio available. Streaming of all USA Network and NBC coverage will be available on Peacock as well as exclusive coverage windows as noted in the schedule. Broadcast and featured group coverage is available on USOpen.com and the USGA App.