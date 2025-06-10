U.S. Open 2025: Everything you need to know about Oakmont’s infamous rough

Winning the U.S. Open isn't supposed to be easy, but the course at Oakmont Country Club makes it a particularly tough major event. What makes Oakmont such a beast for golfers to navigate, in particular, is its rough. It is, well, rough to navigate.

How golfers are able to play in the rough could wind up determining who wins the 2025 U.S. Open. Yes, that's how challenging the rough at Oakmont is.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Oakmont's infamous rough and which golfers might be best equipped to play in it.

How long is the rough at Oakmont for the 2025 U.S. Open?

The rough at Oakmont was cut down on Monday to around five inches. Yes, it had to be trimmed down for it to get to that seemingly unspeakable length. In most courses, the rough measures at around one or two inches, so the course at Oakmont being more than double that is jarring.

What makes the rough at Oakmont so tough?

What makes the rough at Oakmont so rough comes down to the length. It's simply unlike anything these golfers have to deal with. In a standard PGA Tour event and most majors, advancing the ball close to or on the green from the rough might not be easy, but it's more than doable. At Oakmont, though, it's virtually impossible because of how deep and thick this rough is.

Players will ultimately have to figure out how they want to handle the rough. They can attempt to get to the green straight from the rough, but doing so puts them at a higher risk of being stuck in the rough for another swing. You might see golfers instead just attempt to punch the ball to the fairway, ensuring they won't be stuck in the rough for more than one shot.

Who are the best players to handle Oakmont’s rough?

Oakmont's rough can't be compared to another course, obviously, but some courses do have longer roughs than others. We can take a guess as to which players are best equipped to handle Oakmont's rough based on how well they've done in other long roughs.

Among players in the U.S. Open field with at least 6 measured rounds, these are the leaders in proximity out of long rough over the last year:

Golfer Distance James Hahn 35.3 feet Thriston Lawrence 36.3 feet Phil Mickelson 36.5 feet Scottie Scheffler 37.5 feet Matt Wallace 39.1 feet Ludvig Åberg 39.2 feet Takumi Kanaya 40.3 feet Matt McCarty 41.3 feet Justin Thomas 41.3 feet Tony Finau 41.4 feet

James Hahn might not be among those expected to make much noise at the U.S. Open, but when he gets stuck in the rough, he should be most equipped to get out of it efficiently compared to the rest of the field.

Player reactions to Oakmont rough at the 2025 U.S. Open

Good news guys, they are cutting the rough but, it’s still unplayable. Have fun 😳😳😳😳😳😳 #USOPEN2025 pic.twitter.com/BCV3FNZ6bH — Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) June 9, 2025

Unsurprisingly, the rough has been at the center of attention all week. Despite the rough being cut, it looks unplayable, and based on the reactions from some of the golfers, it might just be.

All eyes turn to Oakmont and this nightmare rough.



It's U.S. Open week. 😍

(via jamesnicholasgolf // IG) pic.twitter.com/lOC1GVqw4S — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 8, 2025

"That's insane," was all James Nicholas could say after attempting to chip a ball out from the rough. He even added some frustration by whacking his club into the grass.

Tyrell Hatton had an adventure of his own at Oakmont's rough, and it took him a while to even find his ball buried within the deep grass. Getting out of the rough proved to be a bit of a challenge as well.

Controlling emotions will be huge in this tournament perhaps more than any other, as frustration from Oakmont's rough has a tendency to boil over.