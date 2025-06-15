Wyndham Clark's U.S. Open tantrum is as disrespectful to golf as it gets

Wyndham Clark is a U.S. Open champion, but he certainly didn't behave like one — or even like a respectable golf pro — after he failed to make the cut at vaunted Oakmont Country Club. Rather than losing with class or, you know, playing better, the 31-year-old instead shot a second-round 74, putting him at 8-over for the tournament and causing him to miss the stroke by one, which then led to him going into the Oakmont locker room and reportedly destroying lockers and other property.

According to Tron Carter of No Laying Up, Clark "got after it" in the Oakmont locker room. While his initial report on the matter didn't offer any specifics, Carter followed up with a picture of two lockers in the historic clubhouse that, assumedly, Clark had smashed in the face of following his blow-up on the course.

This isn't the first outburst that Clark has had either, including just one month ago at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow when the 2023 U.S. Open winner at LACC destroyed a T-Mobile sign behind a tee box following an errant drive by chucking his driver full-force into it.

