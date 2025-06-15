U.S. Open final round tee times: Sunday's Round 4 pairings and broadcast schedule

The final stretch of the U.S. Open is here. Oakmont Country Club has proven that it's certainly among the most difficult courses fans will ever see in major championship golf. As such, we're beelining toward a dramatic finish on Sunday for the final round as Sam Burns holds the 54-hole lead following two straight terrific rounds, a 5-under 65 on Friday followed up by a 1-under 69 to take the lead on Saturday. But anything can happen in the final round of the U.S. Open.

Adam Scott will have the final tee time and pairing with Burns on Sunday. After two consecutive even-par rounds, the 44-year-old Australian shot a 3-under 67 with a blitz at the end of his round to vault into the final group. J.J. Spaun and Viktor Hovland then share the next final round tee time at the U.S. Open after Spaun bogeyed the 18th hole to forfeit his share of the lead, while Hovland has been lurking since the start of the tournament.

It's going to be an epic Sunday at the 2025 U.S. Open and here are the final round tee times and everything golf fans need to watch and know going into this awesome finish.

U.S. Open final round tee times for Sunday at Oakmont

Pairing Sunday Tee Time (ET) Cam Davis 7:52 a.m. Matthieu Pavon, Jordan Smith 8:03 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English 8:14 a.m. Ryan McCormick, Taylor Pendrith 8:25 a.m. Johnny Keefer, Michael Kim 8:36 a.m. James Nicholas, Brian Harman 8:47 a.m. Philip Barbaree Jr., Sungjae Im 8:58 a.m. Niklas Norgaard, Denny McCarthy 9:14 a.m. Daniel Berger, Tony Finau 9:25 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Andrew Novak 9:36 a.m. Adam Schenk, Mackenzie Hughes 9:47 a.m. Justin Hastings (a), Matt Fitzpatrick 9:58 a.m. Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard 10:09 a.m. Ryan Fox, Corey Conners 10:20 a.m. Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter 10:36 a.m. Jon Rahm, Tom Kim 10:47 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Xander Schauffele 10:58 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas 11:09 a.m. Aaron Rai, Trevor Cone 11:20 a.m. Jordan Spieth, J.T. Poston 11:31 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Thomas Detry 11:42 a.m. Jason Day, Chris Kirk 11:58 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Sam Stevens 12:09 p.m. Matt Wallace, Ryan Gerard 12:20 p.m. Ben Griffin, Victor Perez 12:31 p.m. Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo 12:42 p.m. Max Greyserman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:53 p.m. Nick Taylor, Scottie Scheffler 1:04 p.m. Chris Gotterup, Marc Leishman 1:20 p.m. Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre 1:31 p.m. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Thriston Lawrence 1:42 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz 1:53 p.m. Viktor Hovland, J.J. Spaun 2:04 p.m. Adam Scott, Sam Burns 2:15 p.m.

Spaun's late bogey on Saturday ultimately pushed him back into a tie with Scott, thus putting the veteran Aussie in the final group with Burns. That will be one of the biggest storylines for the final round at Oakmont. Not only is this Scott's third time playing the U.S. Open at Oakmont, having been in the field for both 2007 and 2016, but he's the only major championship winner in the Top 10 on the leaderboard going into Sunday.

Having said that, there is a ton of talent still around Scott. Burns has played stellar golf to this point and his putting prowess could serve him well. Spaun has put on a ball-striking clinic for the better part of three days and also found something with the flat stick. Hovland has been erratic but might be the most talented and highest-upside player in the Top 10. Then the LIV duo of Carlos Ortiz and Tyrrell Hatton put together two of the best rounds on Saturday. It's going to be drama as Oakmont provides one final haymaker to throw at these players.

Sunday U.S. Open broadcast schedule and viewing guide

You're not going to want to miss the action on Sunday and you don't have to. USA Network will start the coverage of the final round before we switch over to NBC. Here's a look at the full viewing and broadcast schedule for Sunday's U.S. Open coverage.

Times TV Channel 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET USA Network 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET NBC

With the NBC Universal brand having the U.S. Open coverage, the broadcast and multi-view feeds, among other broadcasts, will be available through streaming with a paid subscription to Peacock. Peacock does not currently offer a free trial, but golf fans can subscribe to the service for the reasonable price of just $7.99 per month.

There is also featured group coverage and feeds available to stream on Sunday both on the USGA app and USOpen.com.

U.S. Open leaderboard after Round 3, entering Sunday: Every player within 8 strokes

As we head into Sunday's final round, here's a look at the leaderboard and how things stack up at Oakmont going into the homestretch with everyone chasing Burns as the 54-hole leader.

Position and Player Total Score 1. Sam Burns -4 T2. Adam Scott -3 T2. J.J. Spaun -3 4. Viktor Hovland -1 5. Carlos Ortiz E T6. Tyrrell Hatton +1 T6. Thriston Lawrence +1 8. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +2 T9. Robert MacIntyre +3 T9. Cameron Young +3 T11. Marc Leishman +4 T11. Chris Gotterup +4 T11. Scottie Scheffler +4 T11. Nick Taylor +4 T11. Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4 T11. Max Greyserman +4 T11. Emiliano Grillo +4 T11. Russell Henley +4 T11. Victor Perez +4 T11. Ben Griffin +4

The grueling test presented by Oakmont is evident with one look at this leaderboard. Only four players are under par after three rounds, and only one more is at even par. There are 20 players who are within eight strokes of Burns' lead, not the least of which is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler exactly eight strokes behind. With the difficult conditions, anything could happen and we could be in for an all-time great finish to the U.S. Open based on the volatility the course presents and, overall, the lack of major Sunday experience at the top of this leaderboard.