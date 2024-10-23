Travis Hunter’s return gives Colorado star the perfect runway to reclaim Heisman race
Breathe easy, Colorado fans, Travis Hunter is in for Saturday’s game against Cincinnati. Hunter has been nursing a shoulder injury for the last couple of weeks. He originally hurt it in Colorado’s loss to Kansas State a few weeks back.
After playing sparingly in the Buffaloes’ 34-7 whooping over Arizona, coach Deion Sanders said Hunter will start in Colorado’s big game against Cincinnati this week. He added that Hunter is much healthier this week than he was last week.
That’s good for Colorado as it hopes to not only become bowl eligible for the first time under Sanders and first time since 2016, but also as their hopes of crashing the College Football Playoff remain alive.
Travis Hunter can become Heisman frontrunner with triumphant return
Hunter has been one of college football’s most exciting players this season. And that’s no knock on what Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is doing. It has very little to do with the brand Hunter has built or even the fact that he followed Deion Sanders from Jackson State to the Big 12.
It has everything to do with the fact that we haven’t seen a two-way player like him probably ever. There have been some players that showed an ability to produce on both sides of the ball. But to have the impact that Hunter has had at Colorado, this is a first.
You could argue Hunter is more impactful on the offense as the team’s leading receiver with 604 yards and then six receiving touchdowns. And then you remember the game-winning tackle and forced fumble he made in Colorado’s overtime win over Baylor.
Obviously he can’t win the Heisman if he’s not healthy. Being active against Cincinnati is the first step. Check. Next, it’s about doing what he does best. They will need him certainly offensively to get past the Bearcats.
If he can make a key play or two on defense and help the Buffaloes get the win, it will be the game that begins his trend toward being the Heisman favorite.