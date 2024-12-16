Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy win made more history than you think
Travis Hunter has been making college football history every time he steps on the field this season. Sure, the sport has seen two-way players before, from Champ Bailey to Charles Woodson to Chris Gamble to Myles Jack. But for the most part, those players had a primary position and simply moonlighted on the other side of the ball for a few games or a few snaps at a time. Hunter, on the other hand, legitimately plays two ways, arguably the best cornerback in the country while also doubling as a 1,000-yard receiver.
He's one of one, and he's done it all for a Colorado team that surprised just about everyone by competing for a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff spot right up until the season's final week. It was a year without precedent, and with all due respect to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty , it was deservedly rewarded with a Heisman Trophy last weekend. Not just because Hunter was the best player in college football this season, but because it made sure that he'd be remembered as the singular player he is.
Heisman Trophy helps Travis Hunter set college football awards record
Hunter's Heisman win capped what was quite literally the most ridiculous awards-season run we've ever seen. In addition to the sport's ultimate honor, the Buffaloes star also took home six other awards, including the Walter Camp Award, AP National Player of the Year honors, the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver. He's the first player ever to take home seven different awards in a single season, a fitting haul for a historically unique skill set.
Hunter has come in for a lot of criticism in the wake of his Heisman win, from those who thought Jeanty was the rightful winner and those who have (understandable!) beef with the way that Hunter and Deion Sanders have drawn attention to themselves during their time in Boulder. And Hunter's awards haul certainly won't dispel any notions that the media in thrall to a phenomenon that has drawn big traffic and big ratings over the past two years.
But strip away all the noise, and Hunter's case really is unimpeachable. Sure, maybe handing him the Biletnikoff was a bit of a stretch considering Nick Nash's bonkers numbers and Tetairoa McMillan's jaw-dropping highlight reel. But the fact that Hunter was even in the ballpark of being the country's best receiver, while also being its best cornerback and playing a full season's workload on both sides of the ball, makes him someone that we've never seen before. You don't have to like Sanders or the way he runs his program to recognize that performance.