Travis Kelce has Hall of Famer pushing for TE to put off retirement for one more year
Things ended with a thud for the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Sunday at New Orleans. On the verge of winning an unprecedented third straight Lombardi Trophy, Andy Reid’s team was mauled by the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX.
One of the big topics the last week or so has been the future of the Chiefs’ 10-time Pro Bowl and four-time All-Pro tight end.
Run it back for one more season?
In 12 seasons, Travis Kelce has totaled 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards and 77 scores. That doesn’t include his NFL postseason record 178 catches. However, he did not look like the same player after he totaled seven grabs for 117 yards and a score in the divisional playoff win over the Texans. In the postseason split with the Bills (2-19) and Eagles (4-39), he combined for only six catches for 58 yards and wasn’t a real factor.
There have been whispers of retirement. Could this be the end for the prolific pass-catcher and three-time Super Bowl champion? “I hope he takes some time,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning this past weekend (via E News), “and he doesn’t make a rushed decision…”
“Take some time. Take a full month. Let some things digest and calm down. He can make a better decision then. I hope he comes back and plays. He’s fun to watch, but he’s got to do what’s best for him.”
Last week, Kelce spoke in length on the subject on the New Heights podcast (with brother Jason).
“I’m gonna take some time to figure it out,” explained the 12-year pro. “I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it’s gonna be something that it’s a wholehearted decision...It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person, to take on all that responsibility.”