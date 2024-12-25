Travis Kelce continues planting seeds at looming post-Chiefs career moves
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday afternoon, clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason in the process. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn't have asked for a better Christmas gift, even if it were hand-delivered by pop star and significant other Taylor Swift.
As memorable as Kelce's on-field career has been – and will continue to be as long as the Chiefs will have him – the 35-year-old has one eye towards the future. Kelce will not play forever. There were times earlier this season he did not look like his usual self, whether it be because he was hampered by injuries or opposing defenses. At some point, Kelce will hang up his cleats. marking the end of a career destined for Canton.
Travis Kelce celebrates accomplishments on and off the field
Kelce made history against the Steelers, catching his 1000th pass and even breaking Tony Gonzalez's Chiefs touchdown record. In celebration, Kelce dunked the football over the goalposts, and act he was flagged for because the NFL hates fun. Nonetheless, Gonzalez congratulated Kelce after the game on social media.
Kelce's on-field accomplishments only tell half his story from Netflix's NFL regular season debut. The Chiefs star tight end also made a cameo in the upcoming Netflix movie 'Happy Gilmore 2', which is star some of the usuals from the first movie including Adam Sandler. Kelce's Hollywood pivot has been a successful one so far, and there's little reason to think it'll stop anytime soon.
Whether it be as an actor or NFL broadcast analyst, Kelce almost certainly has a future on your television screen without pads and a helmet on.
Happy Gilmore 2 should have plenty of celebrity cameos, including but not limited to Kelce, Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, Nick Swardson and Margaret Qualley. Sandler will be back, as previously mentioned, along with Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen.
How many NFL seasons does Travis Kelce have left in him?
Kelce is 35 years old and has played 11 NFL season. For reference, Tony Gonzalez played in 16 NFL seasons, but joined the league at age 21, while Kelce was 23. Gonzalez never really trailed off, retiring after making the Pro Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Chiefs likely would never allow that to happen again, as Kelce is a franchise legend and still pairs quite well with Patrick Mahomes. Assuming that remains the case, Kelce can retire when it makes most sense for him – a rare occurrence in a league where players are frequently pushed out the door.