Travis Kelce's return leaves one question unanswered for Chiefs offseason plan

After taking a few weeks to himself following the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce isn't quite ready to hang up his cleats. Kelce clearly has a career waiting for him when he does decide to retire, whether that be in the booth or in Hollywood, but the future Hall-of-Fame tight end still has something left to give.

This is, by all accounts, great news for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City. Even a down year by Kelce's standards is a great season for most tight ends. Kelce had 823 yards receiving and three touchdowns in 2024. If he can bounce back in 2025 to the tune of a near-1,000 yard campaign, the Chiefs would be thrilled. Kelce remains Mahomes' favorite target and a rare skill-position player he can count on in critical situations, which we witness during the Chiefs postseason run.

As Kelce said on his New Heights Podcast just a few weeks ago, he was always going to take some time before re-committing himself to another grueling NFL season.

“I’m gonna take some time to figure it out,” explained the 12-year pro. “I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it’s gonna be something that it’s a wholehearted decision...It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person, to take on all that responsibility.”

Travis Kelce's decision simplifies Chiefs offseason plan, but leaves questions unanswered

Kelce's return makes the 2025 offseason a bit easier for Brett Veach. He does not have to reach in the NFL Draft for a Kelce replacement, such as Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who is expected to go in the first round before Kansas City selects. However, Veach does have to start thinking about what the Chiefs offense will look like without Kelce in it, or playing a critical role. Kelce is bound to be a bit less effective as he ages, and he'll be 36 years old next October.

One more year with Kelce means another season of soon-to-be nostalgia for Chiefs fans. He is a franchise icon who has arguably surpassed even Tony Gonzalez in Kansas City lore.

One can only hope some of the conversations between the Chiefs front office and Kelce after the offseason had to do with one simple question: How many more seasons does he intend on playing? If Kelce is coming back for one last run, that is great, but it also puts more urgency on this offseason for Veach. Kansas City does not want to be unprepared when Kelce eventually steps away for good.

That is a question the Chiefs could answer this April or in free agency if they choose. Being a so-called heir apparent to Kelce is an intriguing option for any young player. Clearly, the Chiefs system prioritizes and rewards the tight end position, which isn't something that can be said about every NFL offense.

Either way, a post-Kelce solution is not something the Chiefs can afford to wait on.