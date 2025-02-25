Chiefs need a miracle to land their pound-for-pound Travis Kelce replacement

The Kansas City Chiefs face a complicated and consequential offseason after their Super Bowl three-peat bid came up short.

Well, it didn't just come up short. The Chiefs were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, who outclassed Kansas City across the board. All the flaws we were able to gloss over during the Chiefs' 15-win regular season were put on full display in New Orleans. Suddenly, the Chiefs shed their air of invincibility for something far more vulnerable.

This is not the end of the Chiefs dynasty, obviously. Patrick Mahomes is still a wizard. Andy Reid knows what he's doing. Kansas City will bounce back, and it's totally within the realm of possibility for the Chiefs to sneak off with a few more Lombardi trophies before all is said and done.

That said, there is genuine doubt for the first time in ages. Kansas City feels mortal in a way it hasn't since Tom Brady dispatched them back in 2021. The Chiefs' cap sheet is complicated. The WR room has already declined significantly from its heyday with Tyreek Hill. Now there are key free agents on the O-line, like Trey Smith. The defense probably won't get any better than it is right now. This feels like a potential peak for such an expensive, experienced roster.

Fans finally received an answer on the most consequential offseason decision: what will happen with Travis Kelce? The 10-time Pro Bowl tight end will stick around for now, but it's clear the Chiefs need to start thinking about a replacement.

That brings us to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Perfect Travis Kelce replacement is available in the NFL Draft, but can the Chiefs get to him?

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren has been pegged as the top player at his position for months. He's a clear first-round talent with a chance to render an immediate impact in the NFL.

When looking for through lines with Kelce, they're right on the surface. Kelce is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. Warren is 6-foot-6 and 249 pounds. The Nittany Lions senior produced numbers we'd typically associate with a wide receiver, not a tight end. He ran a robust route tree, emerging as the favorite clutch-time target of Penn State QB Drew Allar. Warren finished the campaign with 104 receptions to lead the Big Ten, racking up 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns through the air. He also ran for 218 yards and four scores. He is a true outlier athlete at his position.

FanSided's Colton Edwards outlined all the tools in Warren's toolkit for his full-length scouting report.

"Warren demonstrates good mental processing by understanding the sticks on third down, while also showing the ability to find holes and voids against zone coverage. His seam and in-routes are his go-to options against that coverage. He displays very good hand-eye coordination, body control, ball tracking, and strong hands for adjusting mid-route, catching contested passes, high-pointing the football, and tracking over-the-shoulder throws. His impressive catch radius also enhances this strength."

There's a lot of Travis Kelce baked into that description, particularly in Warren's ability to locate holes in the defense and occasionally improvise on routes. If the Chiefs are going to lose one of the greatest tight ends of all-time, it's worth taking the plunge on the best overall prospect at the position. Especially when Patrick Mahomes loves to throw to his tight ends.

With all that said, there's a problem — Warren might not fall into Kansas City's range with the 31st overall pick. FanSided's Cody Williams pegged Warren as the 22nd overall pick to the Chargers. That is not hopeless if you're a Chiefs fan. Maybe Kansas City can trade up, or perhaps the cards simply fall in their favor on draft night.

The latest projection from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., however, could remove all hope from the equation. He has the New Orleans Saints selecting Warren with the ninth overall pick.

Drafting tight ends that high is a traditionally risky proposition, but Warren's dynamism and versatility might make it worthwhile. If teams are talking themselves into Warren as a top-10 pick, then the Chiefs just don't have a realistic path to landing their dream Kelce replacement. That's a bummer, for Mahomes and for the fanbase.