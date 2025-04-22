Is Trevon Diggs’ future with Cowboys in doubt after free agent visit?

Trevon Diggs hasn't been talked about too much in the Dallas Cowboys offseason, but perhaps he should've been. The big-name cornerback has been limited due to injuries over the past two seasons and, even with healthy, he hasn't quite looked like the NFL's interception king that we saw early in his career when he picked off 11 passes in 2021. Furthermore, he's more than a $12 million cap hit for Jerry Jones' ledger for the 2025 season.

The big question is if that's viable for the Cowboys to keep around, especially with holes on the roster continuing to grow in number. Perhaps not. And if you're interested in connecting some dots, Dallas and the Jones family might also feel the same based on some of their actions leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, just two days before the start of the draft, Jones revealed that he and the Cowboys were in trade talks on two substantive deals. He didn't offer any details, but you'd have to agree that moving Diggs would be a trade that would fit into that bucket.

Perhaps the more interesting part of that conversation, though, is that the Cowboys also had veteran free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played in Dallas just a couple of years ago, in for a visit. While NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that no deal was imminent between the 'Boys and Gilmore, they're at least looking at the possibility.

And all of that could put Diggs on his way out of Dallas when you start to put the pieces together.

Trevon Diggs could be traded by Cowboys before or after the NFL Draft

What feels under-discussed with Diggs is that the Cowboys can absolutely move on from him this offseason, perhaps beneficially too. While cutting the veteran cornerback wouldn't do Dallas much good financially at all with minimal savings even if he were a post-June 1 cut, that's not the only way that the franchise can save their money.

That's where Jerry Jones' allusion to a potential trade comes into the equation. If Diggs were traded and designated as a post-June 1 trade, the Cowboys would save more than $9.6 million on the salary cap.

Jones has maintained that the organization was financially strapped this offseason, partially as an excuse for the team's inactivity but also because it's somewhat true. Zack Martin's retirement brought on a big dead cap penalty and they obviously have big deals that are weighing down the top of the books, not to mention the need to extend Micah Parsons.

With DaRon Bland in the building, though, the Cowboys could conceivably either sign Gilmore or draft a Top 100 cornerback (or both) and then trade Diggs for extra late-round draft capital. While that's not a certainty, Gilmore's visit to Dallas, the timing around the draft, and the talk of a trade all point back to Diggs being someone that could be at the center of all of this.

We'll have to see in the coming days if any of that comes to fruition. However, the writing might be on the wall that the 11 games Diggs was able to stay on the field in Dallas last season might be his last as a Cowboy.