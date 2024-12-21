Trevon Diggs surgery details paint scary scene for Cowboys, CB moving forward
By Lior Lampert
Trevon Diggs made his highly anticipated return this season from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2023 campaign, though he didn't look right. Since then, the standout Dallas Cowboys cornerback has been shut down for the season, needing a second procedure on his (already) surgically repaired knee.
Cowboys chief operating officer/co-owner Stephen Jones has expressed optimism that Diggs will be ready at the start of next year. However, recent intel from DLLS Sports' Clarence Hill Jr. sheds some light on the situation and paints a less rosy picture, to say the least.
Per Hill, Diggs has cartilage damage in his left knee that requires a bone graft operation. In other words, the 26-year-old will have new bone tissue implanted into his knee to repair damage, induce growth and reinforce the area. So, despite Jones' glass-half-full perspective, the recovery timetable for an injury of this magnitude is rather extensive.
While Jones and the Cowboys have insisted Diggs' new ailment is unrelated to his previously torn ACL, this issue is in the same knee. It's hard to envision there not being a connection, especially knowing Dallas wasn't thrilled with how the defensive back handled his rehab process. Regardless, the severity of the matter is concerning for both the player and the franchise.
2024 marked Year 1 of the five-year, $97 million contract extension Diggs signed with the Cowboys in July 2023. He appeared in only 11 games before getting shelved, amassing 42 tackles, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions. His 60.3 Pro Football Focus coverage grade ranked 114th out of 216 eligible corners.
Diggs' $9 million base salary for 2025 was guaranteed because of the mentioned injury, likely ensuring he remains on the roster. But there is a potential out of his deal this offseason, meaning the Cowboys can at least consider cutting ties.
We're no medical professionals here at FanSided, nor do we try to be. But given the circumstances, it's hard to envision Diggs regaining his All-Pro form. Corner is already one of (if not the) challenging positions in the NFL. Suddenly, it will only get much tougher for the 2020 second-round pick.